Y Royalties was established in 2023 by Colin Young, Ben Marlow and Gary Groutage. Offering services in Royalties Data, Rights Management, Audit and Transaction Services.

Y Royalties started from the Royalties division at Award Winning Accountancy firm, CC Young & Co, which celebrates its 26th Year in the Music Industry this year.The success of this division along with our knowledge and experience gained over the 26 years has enabled the birth of Y Royalties.

We have an exciting to join a fast-growing, highly specialised team, working closely with industry experts to develop skills and expertise in an exciting part of the business.

We are seeking a Royalties Audit Assistant to join the Royalties Audit Team.

JOB TITLE: Royalties Audit Assistant DEPARTMENT: Royalties Audit Team

Who you are:

You will have some experience of working in a Royalties and/or Copyright based role and a keen interest in the Music Industry. You will be looking to develop your existing experience and learn new skills.

Working closely with experts in the field will help to boost your personal development and enable you to contribute to the growth of an expanding, dynamic team.

The Role

Produce account summaries for royalty accounts

Create contract summaries

Ensure royalty statements are acquired and prepared

Find, review and analyse anomalies in royalty statements

Review and analyse large amounts of source data for our Royalty Audits

Ad hoc tasks as required

Experience & qualifications you may have

1+ year of experience in a Royalty or Copyright role

Basic understanding of Royalties & Copyright in the Music Industry

Basic understanding of publishing/recording contracts

Experience using Excel, other data analytics tools such as Power BI & Tableau would be a bonus

Good level of numeracy

Experience of working with large data sets

Detail orientated

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

A team player with a willingness to learn

A knowledge of music royalties, publishing and recording income is a bonus

Ability to multi-task;

Organised;

Good use of time management;

Ability to prioritise workload;

Equal Opportunities

Y Royalties Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.