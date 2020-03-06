Royalties Manager

Company Description

Founded in 2005, believe is the worldwide leader in digital audio and video distribution for independent artists. It is by combining technological and artistic skills in the service of digital distribution that the Group has based its expertise and has quickly positioned itself as a new player in the music industry landscape.

With more than 1,200 employees in 45 countries, the group distributes more than a third of the world's digital music in volume and has achieved an average annual growth of 30% over the last ten years.

Believe's mission can be summed up as: "Best serve and develop all artists with care, transparency, fairness, expertise and innovation, in all local markets around the world".

Job Description

Providing an industry leading customer service, this role is tasked with managing the creation of royalty statements, reviewing payable balances and coordinating communication with internal and external teams.

Responsibilities include:

Work with internal and external teams and in-house systems to produce royalty statements

Review monthly royalty costs and recoupment

Review payable balances and make amendments where necessary

Coordinate reconciliations between finance systems and royalty systems

Collate and process sales data from license partners

Frequently update the royalties system with all required data

Maintain contract data and update changes to contract terms

Liaise with royaltors and manage royalty queries

Coordinate the invoicing and payment process between clients and Believe’s finance team

Qualifications

Previous experience working within Royalties in the music industry

Advanced Excel skills and impeccable attention to detail

Experience using high volumes of data and reconciling various sources of data

Highly motivated and organised with excellent time management skills

A team player with a positive attitude

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A passion for music

Additional Information

Believe is committed to ensuring equal opportunities in employment, regardless of origin, sex, morals, sexual orientation, gender, age, family status pregnancy, race, political opinions, trade union activities, religious beliefs, physical appearance, family name, place of residence, state of health, or disability.