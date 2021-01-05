Royalties Manager

Trinity College London is an international exam board, with a rich cultural heritage and a positive, supportive approach to assessment and development. What sets us apart in our focus on the leaner and our strong reputation for innovation and achievement based on the delivery of flexible styles of learning and teaching. We provide recognised and respected qualifications in a range of communications-based subjects, including the English Language, communication skills, music and drama.

Our exams and assessments are designed to help learners fulfil their own individual talents and abilities. Today we deliver over 850,000 assessments each year worldwide. Our international network is expanding quickly, and we now provide qualifications in more than 60 countries around the world.

About the role

Reporting to the Head of Finance Business Partnering, you will have the responsibility in maintaining the royalty records. The post holder would be responsible for all technical accounting aspects relating to music publications, including completion of all month-end accounting tasks, reconciliation of balance sheet accounts, royalty distribution, and would provide support for management reporting, forecasts, budgets, modelling and analysis. The growth and increasing complexity of accounting for our publications team requires more dedicated support and we are looking for a royalties specialist to take ownership of this particular remit.

The role will support development and growth of the business in line with Trinity’s strategic vision and play an integral part of the Group Finance team supporting the ongoing improvement in reporting. This will involve working closely with other teams, in particular the publications team, and across finance to investigate any issues and ensure that you provide the necessary support required.

About You

We are in search of someone who is part-qualified with previous experience working within royalties in the music industry. You should have excellent financial and analytical skills and be able to digest large amount of information with strong attention to detail. This is an exciting time to be joining Trinity and the growth and evolution that we are facing and we will value your strong commitment to service excellent in a highly motivated organisation.

Technical skills including working knowledge of Sun accounting system and use of Siebel or other similar integrated CR system will be viewed on favourably.

Our Benefits

Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to Reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.

As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including private health insurance, generous annual leave, regular social events, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, training and development and a non-contractual annual bonus scheme plus more.

Our commitment

Trinity College London is an equal opportunities employer and our talented people come from all walks of life. Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

How to Apply

To apply, please send a full CV with a covering letter, clearly explaining your interest and suitability for the role to recruitment@trinitycollege.com.

We are committed to the safeguarding and protection of the children and young people that we work with. We ensure that we have a range of policies and procedures in place which promote safeguarding and safer working practice across the organisation. As such, all posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks.

Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London SELT employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check and a basic DBS check.

COVID-19 considerations

The safety of our staff, examiners and candidates will be our priority at all times and we have taken a number of steps to ensure this which includes in-depth training, policies and new operating procedures within government social-distancing guidelines.