The Musicians Union (MU) represents over 30,000 musicians across the UK working in all sectors of the music business.

As well as negotiating on behalf of our members with all the major employers in the industry, we offer a range of support services for professional and student musicians of all ages and backgrounds.

We are currently looking to recruit a Royalties Official, this role can be based anywhere within the UK, however the successful candidate must be willing to travel to our London HQ on a monthly basis. This role will report into the National Organiser, Recording and Broadcasting.

As our Royalties Official you will be accountable for processing the MU’s annual Subsequent Payments claim to record labels. You will need to ensure that all payee contact and payment information is kept up to date within the MU membership & amp; royalties’ system, check incoming payments due for distribution to members, and that a suitable audit trail is kept of all incoming update requests and in relation to each payment processed.

You will be required to continually monitor the income distribution functionality within the MU membership & amp; royalties’ system, and ensure any errors are identified and fixed promptly and that specification documents are completed for any updates or additional functionality required

You will work with the National Organiser, Recording and Broadcasting, to ensure the MU’s royalty distribution services are cost effective and delivered with a high standard of customer service.

You will be required to carry out all necessary research and advertising in order to ensure undistributed royalty income is kept to the minimum level, and periodically report progress to the National Organiser, Recording & amp; Broadcasting & Royalties sub-Committee. You will also act as secretary to the MU Royalties sub-Committee

This role requires previous experience of royalty or payment distribution systems. Operational planning and management, customer service, numerical reasoning, and the ability to work with large volume data sets are key skills required. We are offering an approximate salary of £55,000 (may differ dependent upon location of

the successful candidate) as well as a contribution towards a personal pension scheme. The annual leave entitlement for this post is 30 days, excluding public holidays.

For an application form and further details, please visit our website by clicking here

Closing date for applications is 30th September at 17:00. Interviews will be held via Zoom around 18th -29th October. .

Please note: An online assessment for MS Excel and Numerical Reasoning will be required as part of this recruitment process.

If you require this application in a different format or you require reasonable adjustments to be made to the recruitment process, please contact recruitment@themu.org to discuss how we can accommodate your needs.

The MU wants our workforce to be more representative of all sections of society and we particularly encourage applications from Black, and ethnically diverse, disabled and LGBT+ candidates, as these groups are currently underrepresented in our

workforce.