Royalty and Finance Assistant

Description:

Peermusic was founded over 90 years ago by renowned visionary Ralph S. Peer and is the largest independent music publisher in the world, with 39 offices in 32 countries. These offices today represent songwriters, composers and copyrights from all over the globe.

We are looking for a hardworking and enthusiastic person to assist in our UK office within the Finance and Royalty departments.

Reporting to the Head of Admin and the Finance Director, duties will include:

Royalty duties:

Royalties Payable

Clearing of suspense accounts

Clearing of calculation errors

Resolving and responding to client queries

Updating internal databases with client details

Managing royalty portal access for clients

Royalty Income and Tracking

Managing income sources and monitoring reporting

Chasing payments/statements where needed

Income tracking exercises as directed by the Royalty & Admin Manager

Miscellaneous ad hoc duties as required by the company.

Finance duties:

Maintaining spreadsheet cashbooks for various companies

Entering cashbook data onto Quickbooks

Gathering information on requests from – auditors / corporate / MD

Processing expenses

Processing royalty payments

Maintaining invoice / synch schedules

Preparing monthly cash reports

Preparation for and enquiries arising from year end audits

Required Skills:

Candidate needs to be numerate and computer literate with Word and Excel experience. Good attention to detail and accuracy are extremely important. Organizational and communication skills are also essential. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude, who can work as part of a team as well as independently.

Any previous Finance/Royalty/Administration training or experience within the Music Industry would be advantageous.

The position offers a competitive salary with additional benefits.

Contact:

Please send your CV to Rick Lansdell at rlansdell@peermusic.com