Royalty Assistant

Job Description

Reporting to the company’s Royalty Manager and working closely with the company’s Copyright and Accounts Departments, you will be a crucial member of the team managing the royalty cycle for the company’s printed music sales and royalty income businesses. The role will be across our Head Office in central London and at our Distribution Centre in Harlow, with some hybrid working possible.

Principal responsibilities include:

Processing UK and overseas royalties on printed product sales, using Backbeat royalty software and accounting to authors and composers in accordance with contracts.

Processing mechanical, performance, grand right, synchronisation and all other royalty income using Vistex Music Maestro software, and accounting to composers and corporate clients in accordance with contracts.

Processing royalties on digital sheet music sales and related income, including sales both by Faber Music itself and by third party digital publishers, using Vistex Maestro software.

Dealing with enquiries from royalty clients - composers, authors, publishers and internal staff.

Helping to prepare management reports.

Helping with periodic royalty control/suspense account reconciliations

Taking a leading role on servicing a third-party publisher client for whom the company provides royalty processing services.

Other royalty administrative tasks as and when needed.

Experience and skills required:

Strong experience within a royalty department.

Knowledge of the function of collecting societies such as PRS for Music.

Excellent Excel skills.

Excellent numeracy and written communication skills.

Ideally, experience with Vistex Music Maestro software.

An ability to work to immovable deadlines, and to remain calm under pressure.

Salary commensurate with qualifications and experience. The company operates a Staff Profit Share scheme and offers 6% pension contribution, in addition to generous holiday entitlement.

Please apply in writing with CV, via email or post, to: recruitment(at)fabermusic.com or: Office Manager, Faber Music Ltd, Bloomsbury House, 74-77 Great Russell Street, London WC1B 3DA.

The deadline for applications is 20th January 2023.