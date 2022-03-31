Royalty Manager

Reporting to the company’s Finance Director and working closely with the company’s Copyright

Department and Business Affairs Director, you will be responsible for managing the royalty cycle for the

company’s printed music sales and royalty income businesses. The role will be across our Head Office in

central London and at our Distribution Centre in Harlow, with some hybrid working possible.

Principal responsibilities include:

• Processing UK and overseas royalties on printed product sales, using Backbeat royalty software and

accounting to authors and composers in accordance with contracts.

• Processing mechanical, performance, grand right, synchronisation and all other royalty income using

Counterpoint Maestro software, and accounting to composers and corporate clients in accordance with

contracts.

• Processing royalties on digital sheet music sales and related income, including sales both by Faber

Music itself and by third party digital publishers, using Counterpoint Maestro software.

• Managing a team of three staff members.

• Dealing with enquiries from royalty clients - composers, authors, publishers - and management and

advising on royalty-related issues across the company.

• Interaction with Finance team to ensure correct accounts postings

• Preparing management reports.

• Overseeing of periodic royalty control/suspense account reconciliations

• Servicing a third party publisher client for whom the company provides royalty processing services.



Experience and skills required:

• Strong experience at a senior level within a royalty department, ideally with a music publisher.

• Detailed knowledge of royalty and accounting terms in standard music publishing contracts.

• Knowledge of the function of collecting societies such as PRS for Music.

• Familiarity with accounting issues and experience of co-operation with Finance team.

• Excellent Excel, numeracy and written communication skills.

• Ideally, experience with Counterpoint Maestro software.

• An ability to work to immovable deadlines, and to remain calm under pressure.