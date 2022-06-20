Department Objectives
The Royalty Team performs a key role in the Music Publishing cycle, ensuring accurate and timely payment of client’s royalties.
Job Summary
The royalty matching assistant will be responsible for supporting the Royalties team in the
accurate matching and allocation of income in our bespoke royalty platform, RightsApp.
Additionally, this role will provide interaction with the Copyright Team to identify and resolve
any copyright discrepancies. Further ad hoc tasks will be required to aid and support the
Royalty team. They will interact with clients, collection societies and other interested parties
to maximise the accuracy of all royalty matching.
Company & Recruitment Background
Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group is a global, award-winning independent publisher headquartered in Liverpool, UK and with 80+ employees across offices in Europe and North America.
The company offers rights management services to over 300,000 songwriters and represents more than 3m works globally directly or via partners, including music publishers, independent labels, management companies and distributors that benefit from Sentric’s publishing administration, co-publishing and creative services. Sentric proudly represents songwriters ranging from those writing their first ever songs to RIAA platinum certified, BMI/Ivor Novello Award Winning and genre defining artists.
The company is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets; our technology
is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is
consistently growing.
We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.
Job Description
Royalty Matching Administration
- Daily review of unmatched income, ensuring full matching of all received income.
- Weekly reporting of identified matches.
- Review, identify and resolve any share conflicts with Rights Team.
- Ensure accurate Society Work Numbers are recorded and correct on all versions ofSongs and assist with data enrichment in system.
- Assist with client reviews.
- Provide Client Management with unmatched works list for managed clients.
- Assist wider team with Royalty queries.
Additional Support
- Assist with special projects initiated by the wider Royalty division, ensuring a qualitative and timely resolution of assigned project tasks.
- Assist the Royalty Team during key points throughout Sentric Music’s royalty distribution cycles.
- Assist Royalty team with ad hoc duties to cover holiday periods etc.
Personal Qualities
Skills
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Keen attention to detail, accuracy and detail-driven
- Demonstrable, prioritisation, organisation and deadline management skills required
- High level of numeracy
- Basic excel skills are preferred
Knowledge
- Basic understanding of the music publishing industry is preferable
Attitude
- Positive approach to problem solving
- Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels
- Collaborative approach to outcomes
- Ability to maintain a professional manner when handling song disputes and duplicate claims
- Persistent drive
Experience
- Previous admin experience is advantageous
- Knowledge of music publishing industry either through education or previous work experience is preferable
Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.
Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com, subject line “Royalty Matching Assistant”.
Application deadline: 8.00AM, Friday 1st July 2022.