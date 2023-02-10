Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com, subject line “Royalty Matching Assistant”.

Application deadline: 8.00AM, Friday 24th February 2023.

Department Objectives

The Royalty Team performs a key role in the Music Publishing cycle, ensuring accurate and

timely payment of client’s royalties.

Job Summary

The royalty matching assistant will be responsible for supporting the Royalties team in the

accurate matching and allocation of income in our bespoke royalty platform, RightsApp.

Additionally, this role will provide interaction with the Copyright Team to identify and resolve

any copyright discrepancies. Further ad hoc tasks will be required to aid and support the

Royalty team. They will interact with clients, collection societies and other interested parties

to maximise the accuracy of all royalty matching.

Company & Recruitment Background

Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group is a global, award-winning independent publisher

headquartered in Liverpool, UK and with 80+ employees across offices in Europe and North

America.

The company offers rights management services to over 300,000 songwriters and

represents more than 3m works globally directly or via partners, including music publishers,

independent labels, management companies and distributors that benefit from Sentric’s

publishing administration, co-publishing and creative services. Sentric proudly represents

songwriters ranging from those writing their first ever songs to RIAA platinum certified,

BMI/Ivor Novello Award Winning and genre defining artists.

The company is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets; our technology

is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is

consistently growing.

We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at

all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and

all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual

orientation.

Job Description

Royalty Matching Administration

Daily review of unmatched income, ensuring full matching of all received income.

Weekly reporting of identified matches.

Review, identify and resolve any share conflicts with Rights Team.

Ensure accurate Society Work Numbers are recorded and correct on all versions of songs and assist with data enrichment in system.

Assist with client reviews.

Provide Client Management with unmatched works list for managed clients.

Assist wider team with Royalty queries.

Additional Support

Assist with special projects initiated by the wider Royalty division, ensuring a qualitative and timely resolution of assigned project tasks

Assist the Royalty Team during key points throughout Sentric Music’s royalty distribution cycles.

Assist Royalty team with ad hoc duties to cover holiday periods etc.

Personal Qualities

Skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Keen attention to detail, accuracy and detail-driven

Demonstrable, prioritisation, organisation and deadline management skills required

High level of numeracy

Basic excel skills are preferred

Knowledge

Basic understanding of the music publishing industry is preferable

Attitude

Positive approach to problem solving

Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels

Collaborative approach to outcomes

Ability to maintain a professional manner when handling song disputes and duplicate claims

Persistent drive to complete tasks in accurate and timely manner.

Experience

Previous admin experience is advantageous

Knowledge of music publishing industry either through education or previous work experience is preferable

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.