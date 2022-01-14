Our client is a leading software company in the music industry working closely with major record labels and industry bodies on solutions to a range of problems such as anti-piracy, music distribution, and more. They are actively developing highly sophisticated big data solutions which will benefit the music industry as a whole and require an experienced Sales Account Director to drive the company’s commercial and partnership strategy.

Key responsibilities will include:

Taking ownership of building, retaining, and developing relationships with clients across both the tech and music space.

Leading the company’s commercial and partnership strategy.

Working closely with the marketing and tech teams to bring the B2B tools to the music industry.

Aiding the development of industry leading anti-piracy initiatives.

Delivering impactful B2B product marketing initiatives.

Leading negotiations with majors, indies, publishers, and societies.

The ideal candidate must:

Possess extensive experience in music partner relationship management and digital music software negotiation.

A proven track record of deal experience in music licensing for global organisations. Knowledge of the music industry both domestic and internationally with the contact book to prove it, is essential.

Outstanding interpersonal skills.

Ability to meet multiple objectives in a start-up environment.

Experience within a start-up would be ideal.

REF: 0152

Please note that due to the volume of submissions, only successful candidates who meet the exact requirements will be contacted. If you have not heard back within 10 days of submission, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful on this occasion.

The Music Market/Arts and Media are an equal opportunities employer who supports diversity in the workplace.

To apply for this role please follow the apply link or email helen@themusicmarket.co.uk



