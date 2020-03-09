Sales/Admin Assistant

Celebrating 30 years…..join us for the next 30!

Plastic Head Music Distribution Ltd is one of the largest independent music distributors in the UK. Due to continued expansion of the business and internal promotion we are currently recruiting!

This is a varied role covering customer services for both mail order and wholesale customers, sales order processing, handling returns requests, shortages, sent in error claims. Ideal candidates should be able to demonstrate accuracy and the ability to work within a small team under pressure.

The position requires computer literacy, attention to detail and accuracy with the ability to follow our company processes and procedures whilst staying calm in a fast-paced environment. Previous experience of Windows operating systems (word, excel, outlook etc) essential and any previous experience of Sage 200 useful although full training will be given.

The position is full-time and offers an attractive salary and benefit package to the successful applicant.

Please email your CV to Claire.wooldridge@plastichead.com stating which position you are applying for. Calls will not be accepted. No agencies.