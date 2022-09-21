Application Closing Date: 4 th October 2022

Application process: Application process: Please send details of your suitability for this role to jointheteam@3tone.co.uk

The Company



3tone Music is an independent music company pioneering a new standard of artist support within the music industry. Established by experienced industry professionals in 2016, the label is built on solid foundations coupled with the unbounded desire to empower creative talent.

Description



3tone Music are looking for a dynamic and energetic sales agent to join our growing team. This role presents a unique opportunity for a creative sales professional who loves to make an impact and is results-driven to play an active part in taking 3tone to the next level. You will be responsible for building our growth strategy within the sales team and providing outstanding client support.

3tone Music focus on building stronger platforms for independent artists and labels, to help them thrive in an ever-changing music space… couple this with impressive credentials in both the media and live sector, 3tone Music is innovating distribution and label services model with an artist first ethic that runs through everything we do.

The Role

Main objective of the role is to secure distribution deals with labels and artist management companies who could benefit from releasing their music through 3tone Music. Negotiating bespoke deals for named artists and independent labels and acquiring catalogue to increase our companies market share and revenue streams.

Communications can range from email to LinkedIn and other social media Channels with the goal of securing online Zoom / conference call meetings to discuss prospective clients needs and targets and how 3tone

Music can help them attain them.

Further Partnership deals outside of conversion with artists and labels, we seek to secure affiliate deals with an array of music related establishments and institutions i.e. Music colleges/universities, Popular music bloggers and podcasters.

Once the client has been brought in-Communication with our Artist &

Label services team- introducing the incoming clients to their dedicated rep and clarifying what level of client they are to said dedicated rep- i.e. details of their bespoke negotiated package-% splits, genre, catalogue/roster size and any other relevant information so the dedicated rep can provide the level of service promised.

Who you are

You have a well-established network of clients within the music industry who you have excellent relationships with.

You love researching new business, finding new angles within traditional business models and taking the initiative for driving new revenue.

You have an enviable LinkedIn profile.

You are passionate about music and have previous experience in the music industry and have an in-depth understanding of how music works with picture.

Highly organised with excellent attention to detail

Excellent communication and teamwork

You love meeting new people, making connections and building networks.

2-3 years-experience in a similar role preferred

Additional information



3tone Music presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and the jobholder's specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive and exhaustive statement.