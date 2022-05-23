Sales and Distribution Manager

Soundway Records is a British-based independent record label with a global reach.

We are looking for someone to join our team as Sales & Distribution Manager. This posting

represents a full-time position. Position is currently remote and open to qualified candidates in

any location, preference given to candidates close to our London, UK or Montreal, Canada offices.

Tasks and duties include:

Liaise with worldwide physical distribution partners and independent retailers regarding stock logistics, sales notes, and orders.

Build relationships with distribution partners to ensure releases are properly marketed.

Analyse sales statements and liaise with accounting team for invoicing where required.

Coordinate the timely transfer of stock from manufacturing plants to warehouse and distribution partners.

Manage worldwide physical release dates in relation to manufacturer delivery timelines.

Monitor and replenish stock for Soundway D2C warehouse.

Create and upload releases on the Soundway Records Bandcamp and webstore platforms.

Submit quarterly mechanicals metadata for new releases to MCPS.

Liaise with digital distribution partners and DSPs to ensure releases have all marketing information required for delivery.

Develop playlist strategies and physical marketing campaigns in designated territories, coinciding with releases or sync placements.

Help collate metadata required for digital distribution platforms.

The role may expand to include more digital distribution tasks once competence in physical distribution is established.

Job requirements include:

Highly organized with excellent attention to detail

Experienced and comfortable with Excel, as well as B2B and CRM systems

Must be autonomous and able to prioritize to meet strict deadlines

Excellent, clear communication and teamwork

2-3 years’ experience in a similar role preferred

Soundway Records is an equal opportunity employer and endeavours to create a diverse,

inclusive, and equitable environment.

Only applicants chosen for an interview will be contacted. Apply before June 17, 2022.

Please submit your CV and cover letter to Sue Snyder sue@soundwayrecords.com