Sales and Marketing Manager

Role Description

To develop, manage and deliver marketing and sales initiatives to contribute to short and long-term revenue and profit plans for the Venue. To specifically and individually develop the conference and exhibition part of the venue business plan to fit in and around the core gig business and to do so profitably and successfully. To successfully deliver projects in order to maximise sales, customer satisfaction, the number of customers and Producer/Promoter relationships.

Who you are

Competencies / Skills / Knowledge / Experience

Essential:

Extensive knowledge of the Entertainment, Conference and Exhibition Market

The ability to manage a committed and motivated Marketing Team

Excellent negotiation, communication and proven project management skills

Ability to negotiate and represent the venue at internal/external forums

Established sales and marketing experience and exposure to marketing disciplines

Experience of database systems and an understanding of their usefulness with the ability to incorporate and synergise available information to benefit the venue and our clients

The ability to meet targets as set by the venue General Manager

Competent in Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Desirable:

Experience of working in the wider Venue, Gig and Theatrical market with sound product knowledge

A marketing graduate with relevant experience in marketing multiple target groups

Previous use of online ticketing systems

What the role includes

Design and deliver original projects to ensure agreed objectives are achieved within budget and with available resources.

Monitor and increase sales performance in the following areas to ensure delivery to business objectives: Conference and Exhibiting; Hospitality Packages and venue catering sales; Single ticket sales in conjunction with the venue manager and sales and marketing execs; Corporate opportunities; Sponsorship; Media Partnerships.

Represent the venue on projects initiated by other business areas in the city and Wales. Ability to manage and influence activity remotely and through third party channels is critical to the role. Initiate and maintain successful internal and external customer working relationships to obtain co-operation on product, sales and retention initiatives.

Prepare short, medium and long-term sales retention and increase business plans for the venue and submit to the General Manager for approval. Monitor performance and take corrective action as appropriate.

Negotiate and recommend product genre/programming, process and communication improvements to develop sales and retain customers. Ensure accuracy and compliance alongside increased revenue and customer satisfaction.

Develop meaningful methods of measuring/analysing customer, competitor and management information to aid future developments and improve customer retention and to attract new audiences. Feed up ideas and make recommendations to the General Manager for the development of the business.

Develop the trading relationship between the venue, Ticketmaster and clients where appropriate.

Any other duties the Venue Manger may deem appropriate

Equal Opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business we will encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

The Company

Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s leading live entertainment company, comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. Ticketmaster is the global leader in event ticketing with over 500 million tickets sold annually and more than 12,000 clients worldwide. Live Nation Concerts is the largest provider of live entertainment in the world promoting more than 40,000 shows and 100+ festivals annually for nearly 4,000 artists in over 40 countries. These businesses allow Live Nation Media & Sponsorship to create strategic music marketing programs that connect over 1,000 brands with the 98 million fans that attend Live Nation Entertainment events each year. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com