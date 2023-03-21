ROLE: Sales & Customer Services Administrator

About Focus on Sound Ltd.

Focus on Sound Ltd. is a division of MusicFirst delivering cloud-based music education software to

schools in the UK and around the world.

The Role

As Sales & Customer Services Administrator you will be a key member of the team, focussed on managing all aspects of UK order processing for Focus on Sound as well as providing informed customer service to incoming enquiries. Reporting directly to the Sales and Operations Director for MusicFirst, you will also have the opportunity to support the wider MusicFirst team and communicating details of our diverse range of products to customers.

Duties

First point of contact for incoming enquiries and orders

Allocate enquiries to sales and customer support as appropriate

Handle general phone and email enquiries relating to order fulfilment and invoicing

Process orders using company systems including Salesforce

Escalate more complex sales enquiries

Work with the Customer Support Manager to resolve customer issues in a timely manner

Identify patterns in customer queries to help the Support team efficiently prepare FAQs

Assist with software license setups and cover for the Customer Support Manager when necessary

About you

Essential:

Excellent attention to detail

Organised and adept at prioritising workload

Proven experience in customer service and order fulfilment

Strong online skills

Excellent practical knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

Quick to learn new administrative systems for order fulfilment

Works on own initiative

Desired:

Experience using Salesforce

Experience working in music education

Interest in music

The offer