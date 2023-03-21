ROLE: Sales & Customer Services Administrator
About Focus on Sound Ltd.
Focus on Sound Ltd. is a division of MusicFirst delivering cloud-based music education software to
schools in the UK and around the world.
The Role
As Sales & Customer Services Administrator you will be a key member of the team, focussed on managing all aspects of UK order processing for Focus on Sound as well as providing informed customer service to incoming enquiries. Reporting directly to the Sales and Operations Director for MusicFirst, you will also have the opportunity to support the wider MusicFirst team and communicating details of our diverse range of products to customers.
Duties
- First point of contact for incoming enquiries and orders
- Allocate enquiries to sales and customer support as appropriate
- Handle general phone and email enquiries relating to order fulfilment and invoicing
- Process orders using company systems including Salesforce
- Escalate more complex sales enquiries
- Work with the Customer Support Manager to resolve customer issues in a timely manner
- Identify patterns in customer queries to help the Support team efficiently prepare FAQs
- Assist with software license setups and cover for the Customer Support Manager when necessary
About you
Essential:
- Excellent attention to detail
- Organised and adept at prioritising workload
- Proven experience in customer service and order fulfilment
- Strong online skills
- Excellent practical knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel
- Quick to learn new administrative systems for order fulfilment
- Works on own initiative
Desired:
- Experience using Salesforce
- Experience working in music education
- Interest in music
The offer
- Remote working
- Part time (contract only) – £12 per hour
- 10 hours a week with the potential to increase to 15 hours
- Must be available to work 5 days a week although more flexible in school holidays.