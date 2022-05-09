Sales Manager, Global Partnerships

AEG Presents are looking for a tenacious seller with an abundance of creative ideas to join their Global Partnerships team as Sales Manager for our new music venue in Olympia, opening in 2024.

Your primary responsibility is to achieve sponsorship sales targets for Olympia; so you’ll need a background in rights-holder sales, a proven track record in securing sponsorships and a sound knowledge of brand marketing particularly experiential.

You’ll also support the Olympia Sales Director to achieve the sponsorship sales targets for the wider Olympia campus re-development. And also look to support the AEG Presents GP sales team bringing in business across AEG Presents portfolio of music festivals, tours and other venues (Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, Indigo at The O2 and the Wolves Civic Halls).

With this variety and scale comes the challenge of juggling a significant number of projects at any one time. You’ll need gravitas, great organisational skills and flexibility in order to be successful.

You’ll be comfortable developing new business relationships, from cold call to long term partner across a variety of different stakeholder levels. So we are looking for someone with great communication, influencing and negotiation skills. You’ll have the ability to build good working relationships both internally and externally and have a good ‘black book’ of contacts within brands and agencies.

This really is a great role for someone looking to develop their sales career, who is results orientated and has a passion for live events.

We’ll give you a thorough induction so you can meet other new starters and get to understand how things work at AEG. You’ll be given all the information you need to know how thing work in the Global Partnership team so that you’ll be set up for success. We encourage new ideas and innovation, so don’t be afraid to contribute right from your first day!

Where: You’ll be based in our head office in Blackfriars. We offer flexible start and end times and you’ll be able to work remotely one day a week. Flexible working conversations are welcome.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.