Sales Manager

Division Overview

The Yamaha MI Division promotes products ranging from Guitars, Drums and Synthesizers alongside Line 6 and Ampeg brand, in order to achieve sales and profit budgets.



Purpose of Role

To lead and maximise the sales performance of the defined products

To inspire lead and develop the sales team to achieve required budgets

Engage with key marketing and sell through activities that directly influence sales The post holder will be responsible for executing sales strategy and roadmap territories, which increase brand awareness, maximise sales and develop strong commercial relationships with dealers and end users.

The role requires extensive travel, and the nature of the industry means that it is not a typical 9-5 role.



Key Accountabilities and Duties

Coordination, monitoring and support of the sales team

Develop and implementing wise strategies to achieve targets

Support the sales to team to inspire creative, professional business development

Develop strong working relationships with Key Dealers giving personal attention

Influencing and communicating sales, stock and profit targets

Recruit, develop and motivate a competent and enthusiastic Sales Team

Assist Sales Team to develop a detailed understanding of dealers within their region

Develop a detailed understanding of the ‘market place’

Fully up to date with all aspects of products within the range

Collaborate and coordinate with other functions to integrate activities, securing resources for the sales process

Compile daily sales reports, call plans, and market reports

To provide a high level of professionalism and attention to customer services consistent with the Yamaha Brand

The above list of duties is not exhaustive and is subject to change. The post holder may be required to undertake other duties within the scope and grading of the post

Person Specification

Criteria - Knowledge

Essential

Excellent sales and negotiation skills

Strong business acumen

Good IT, Budget and report writing skills

High degree of self responsibility and initiative

Interest in Musical Instruments in particular the Yamaha MI portfolio

Creative and highly motivated to promote sales & marketing

Competent analytical and reporting writing skills

Marketing and business development

Desirable

Knowledge of products within category

Ability to play an instrument would be adventurous

Criteria - Experience

Essential

Proven sales experience within similar sized organisation

Sound experience in management of sales team

Experience in dealing with end customers, dealers and service partners

Advanced level of MS Office software and web applications

Solid experience of applying sales and marketing strategies

Demonstrate a clear understanding of business planning and objective setting

Desirable

Experience using social media as a sales led generation tool

Criteria - Skills & Abilities

Essential

Ability to build a strong rapport with people from a variety of backgrounds, understanding their needs

Adaptable approach to ensure a positive working relationship

Ability to prioritise effectively and deal with competing demands within the timeframe given

Ability to motivate a team

Criteria - Personal Attributes

Essential

Strong interpersonal and organisation skills

Excellent communication and ‘people’ skills

Criteria - Qualifications

Desirable

CMI Level 4 in Management and Leadership

ISM Level 4 Certificate in Sales and Marketing Management

Criteria - Other Requirements

Essential