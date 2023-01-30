Sales Manager

Division Overview
The Yamaha MI Division promotes products ranging from Guitars, Drums and Synthesizers alongside Line 6 and Ampeg brand, in order to achieve sales and profit budgets.
Purpose of Role
To lead and maximise the sales performance of the defined products
To inspire lead and develop the sales team to achieve required budgets
Engage with key marketing and sell through activities that directly influence sales The post holder will be responsible for executing sales strategy and roadmap territories, which increase brand awareness, maximise sales and develop strong commercial relationships with dealers and end users.
The role requires extensive travel, and the nature of the industry means that it is not a typical 9-5 role.
Key Accountabilities and Duties
- Coordination, monitoring and support of the sales team
- Develop and implementing wise strategies to achieve targets
- Support the sales to team to inspire creative, professional business development
- Develop strong working relationships with Key Dealers giving personal attention
- Influencing and communicating sales, stock and profit targets
- Recruit, develop and motivate a competent and enthusiastic Sales Team
- Assist Sales Team to develop a detailed understanding of dealers within their region
- Develop a detailed understanding of the ‘market place’
- Fully up to date with all aspects of products within the range
- Collaborate and coordinate with other functions to integrate activities, securing resources for the sales process
- Compile daily sales reports, call plans, and market reports
- To provide a high level of professionalism and attention to customer services consistent with the Yamaha Brand
The above list of duties is not exhaustive and is subject to change. The post holder may be required to undertake other duties within the scope and grading of the post
Person Specification
Criteria - Knowledge
Essential
- Excellent sales and negotiation skills
- Strong business acumen
- Good IT, Budget and report writing skills
- High degree of self responsibility and initiative
- Interest in Musical Instruments in particular the Yamaha MI portfolio
- Creative and highly motivated to promote sales & marketing
- Competent analytical and reporting writing skills
- Marketing and business development
Desirable
- Knowledge of products within category
- Ability to play an instrument would be adventurous
Criteria - Experience
Essential
- Proven sales experience within similar sized organisation
- Sound experience in management of sales team
- Experience in dealing with end customers, dealers and service partners
- Advanced level of MS Office software and web applications
- Solid experience of applying sales and marketing strategies
- Demonstrate a clear understanding of business planning and objective setting
Desirable
- Experience using social media as a sales led generation tool
Criteria - Skills & Abilities
Essential
- Ability to build a strong rapport with people from a variety of backgrounds, understanding their needs
- Adaptable approach to ensure a positive working relationship
- Ability to prioritise effectively and deal with competing demands within the timeframe given
- Ability to motivate a team
Criteria - Personal Attributes
Essential
- Strong interpersonal and organisation skills
- Excellent communication and ‘people’ skills
Criteria - Qualifications
Desirable
- CMI Level 4 in Management and Leadership
- ISM Level 4 Certificate in Sales and Marketing Management
Criteria - Other Requirements
Essential
- Clean Driving licence
- Willingness to travel
- To comply with company health and safety practices and procedures
- To uphold company procedures regarding trading laws and always comply with UK financial regulations