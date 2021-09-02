Sales & Partnerships Manager

Job description

We’re looking for an experienced and ambitious candidate to play a key role across our venues & agency businesses. This includes the venues: Oval Space, Pickle Factory, Canvas LDN & MCR (opening early 2022) and experience agency BeLive.

Oval Space and The Pickle Factory, two of London's most exciting and versatile events spaces, boasting a diverse programme of events, including live music, clubs, conferences, branded events, and corporate hires.

Canvas is our new brand, with a goal to create a global youth community. The venue offers a collection of social spaces in the heart of Manchester. Featuring a 600+ capacity live and club room, Bar and Kitchen, alongside a member’s experience that delivers exclusive access, events programme, daily wellness classes, creative workshops and much more.

BeLive agency are global, live event and youth culture specialists with direct access to consumer lifestyle via our portfolio of venues. With a focus on brand activation and shared experiences to create memories that last a lifetime.

You will be expected to integrate into the management team, to be in charge of closing deals with global brand partners, handling agency and client relationships and developing growth strategies.

With room for progression and growth within the group, this is a unique opportunity to get involved at an exciting time for an ambitious company.

Responsibilities

Manage all leads relating to corporate and branded events trade across our venue portfolio

Maintain and expand upon corporate event agency relationships, new brand and agency contacts

Working with members of the wider programming team to maximise utilisation of the venues’ events diary

Responsible for marketing the venue across all sales platforms

Seek brand partners for tactical event opportunities

Work alongside creative teams in the development of brand led campaigns

Actively open conversations and drive leads with brands that are a strong fit for our offering across all key sectors

Pitch and present new proposals to senior internal and external stakeholders

Create clear, compelling presentations to formulate response to brand briefs

Identify market insights to inform strategic decisions and investments across the group

Responsible for monthly and annual sales targets

Working with the senior management on all matters concerning financial forecasting, setting corporate budgets, cost control across events, contracting, forecasting and settlements with clients

Weekly corporate financial reporting to the senior management team

Participating in weekly internal operations and financial meetings and ensure the smooth flow of information between departments and clients

Skills and attributes required

Over 3 years working in a similar role and be able to show how your previous experience and achievements makes you right for this position

Demonstrate a passion for music, entertainment, and culture

Highly entrepreneurial mindset

Extensive network across cultural verticals and an understanding of latest cultural trends, with the ability to translate into tangible opportunities

Able to articulate a compelling vision for the business strategy

Excellent organisational, administration and communication skills

Financial understanding and experience of managing budgets

A creative and open approach to problem solving

Commitment to championing representation and diversity in all parts of their work

Open to new ideas and new ways of working collaboratively

Ability to build successful working relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Desirable

Experience within live events, marketing, brand agency preferred

Salary

Competitive / DOE

Deadline : Friday 17th September, 6pm