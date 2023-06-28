Sector Support Manager - Music

Contract: 1 year fixed-term contract, full time

Closing Date: 14 July 2023

Trinity College London is an international exam board and music publisher, with a rich cultural heritage and a positive, supportive approach to assessment and development. What sets us apart is our focus on the learner and our strong reputation for innovation and achievement based on the delivery of flexible styles of learning and teaching. We provide recognized and respected qualifications in a range communication-based subjects, including music, drama, English language and communication skills.

Our exams, assessments and publications are designed to help learners fulfil their own individual talents and abilities. Today we deliver over 850,000 assessments each year worldwide. Our international network is expanding quickly, and we now provide qualifications in more than 60 countries around the world.

About the role

The Sector Support Manager will plan and implement strategies that support the retention and growth of organisations in the music education sector (including Music Education Hubs and private music schools) to successfully deliver Trinity suites of arts qualifications (Music and Arts Award). You will manage a portfolio of key customer accounts and be responsible for ensuring we deliver an exceptional customer service to them.

You will work closely with our Business Development teams to help design and implement strategies to grow our music business (with a focus on Music Education Hubs and Services), and with the Head of Business Development to manage and, where appropriate, lead key industry partnerships. You will also support with developing and implementing a teacher support offer for all customers, including resources, blog, workshops and webinars. The role also manages the CME qualification, including the validation and moderation processes, and organising of standardisation and training events as well as being the main contact point for providers, potential candidates and moderators.

This role will cover maternity leave for a one year fixed-term contract and will begin from mid September 2023.

About you

Experience

Excellent knowledge of UK music education sector as well as relevant current policy, knowledge in accreditation and its regulatory environment and/or knowledge of Trinity’s suite of arts qualifications

Some knowledge of UK arts and cultural landscape

Offering excellent customer service through delivering advice, dealing with feedback and managing complaints

Well-versed in supporting the growth of a product or project through increasing engagement with customers

Experience working within or directly with the formal education sector or within music education

Proficient in using data to make informed decisions and to evaluate the success of strategies

Resource development and content writing in formats such as blogs

Experience in delivering one of a suite of arts qualifications is desirable

Skills

Strong written and oral communication skills

Excellent organisation and time management skills

Proven ability to deliver to tight deadlines

Negotiation and problem-solving skills

Aptitude for project management, including budget and risk management

Commercial acumen to identify and take advantage of new business opportunities and be strategic

Our Benefits

Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.

As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including generous annual leave, private health insurance, pension scheme, regular social events, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, season ticket loan, free access to Trinity examinations and continuous training and development, plus more.

Our commitment

Trinity College London is an equal opportunities employer and our talented people come from all walks of life. Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

How to Apply

To apply, please follow the Apply for This Job link on this page and you will be directed to the Trinity College London application page.

Trinity College London does not hold a job visa sponsorship licence and so is not in a position to sponsor visas in the UK.

We are committed to the safeguarding and protection of the children and young people that we work with. We ensure that we have a range of policies and procedures in place which promote safeguarding and safer working practice across the organisation. As such, all posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks.

Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check and a basic DBS check.

Trinity College London will hold candidate data on file for no more than six months from application submission. If you want your information to be removed earlier, please contact us directly. If we want to hold your information beyond the six months, we will contact you to get your consent.

Our Privacy Notice can be viewed in full at https://www.trinitycollege.com/about-us/work-with-trinity/recruitment/recruitment-privacy-notice.