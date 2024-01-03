Senior A&R Account Manager

BSI Merch in London is looking for a dedicated and motivated Senior Account Manager to join our growing team. Based in London and Berlin BSI Merch provides online retail and merchandise solutions for clients all over the world, the UK company has been in business for over 30 years!

MAIN PURPOSE

Utilising initiative and proactivity while working closely with Senior Management to ensure the smooth running of all aspects of client campaigns, also providing support to the account management team and across the rest of the day-to-day operations of the international business. Commitment, efficiency, and attention to detail are key components.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Taking responsibility for the delivery of campaigns in all respects – owning it!

Liaising directly with clients on all aspect of their campaigns.

Overseeing and enabling the account management team.

Ensuring all campaigns and ongoing projects are overseen in a professional and timely manner, from inception to reconciliation and reporting.

Taking the lead in ensuring client product ranges are in place for both touring and e-commerce efficiently and effectively.

Managing prompt reporting, metrics, and analysis.

Ensuring quotes to clients are accurate and managed end to end.

An always on approach to business innovation and improvement.

Working with the Senior Management Team to realise company targets and objectives.

Always consider the reputation of the company and assisting the client in keeping with the high standards of the company.

Dedication to the role will require a work ethic that embraces the needs of the job often not confined to 9 to 5!

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE

A proven track record working closely with and supporting Senior Management.

A background in music merchandise or the music industry in general is preferred- however a love of music is a must!

A dynamic approach and attitude, prepared to deal with issues outside of standard job responsibilities.

Able to deploy initiative to expand their own knowledge.

Experience of online retail, particularly Shopify.

Competent use of excel, air table and other analytics and project management software tools. (Tour merchandise software such as atVenu is an advantage)

Excellent communication skills.

A flexible and adaptable approach, a problem solver!

Dedicated and self-motivated, a strong team player.

Ability to work to fixed deadlines and prioritise workload.

Aspiration to develop and grow with a dynamic, fast paced and evolving business.

The role is office based (London E1)- 5 days per week however the nature of the role requires an understanding of touring and product campaigns not being simply 9 to 5 / Monday to Friday.

Sound like you?

Please send your CV along with a cover note and reference details.