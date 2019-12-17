Believe is the world’s largest fully independent distributor and services provider for independent music with 1,000 staff and offices in 44 countries and scalable deals via our 20 brands including DIY distribution at TuneCore, full service distribution with Believe, and artist services and record deals via our in-house label group incorporating AllPoints, Naïve, and Nuclear Blast. In 2018 Believe collected $500M royalties on behalf of our artists and labels.
Role description
We are looking for a passionate, ambitious Senior A&R (Urban) to join our growing Artist Services and Artist Development team. Based in London, this role is tasked with identifying top sales targets and new talent within the Urban genre, executing sales strategy and managing the signing and A&R process.
Responsibilities include:
- Identifying key targets and new talent within the UK urban scene
- Scouting and signing artists for Believe UK’s Artist Services and Artist Development roster
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with artists and managers
- Overseeing the signing process
- Managing artist relations and delivery of repertoire
- Contributing to the domestic and global A&R strategy
- Regularly attending gigs, showcases and industry conferences
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Passion for urban music
- 3+ years’ experience with a proven track record in a similar role
- An existing network in the UK urban music scene
- Ability to work across a broad roster of artists
- Good understanding of data analysis
- Experience in managing budgets
- Commercial awareness of the market and music industry developments
- Entrepreneurial mindset
- Excellent communication skills, time management and attention to detail
- A team player with a can-do attitude
Equal Opportunities Policy
Believe strongly promotes equal treatment regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, martial or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, physical abilities, religious beliefs, political beliefs, or other ideologies.