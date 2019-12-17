Believe is the world’s largest fully independent distributor and services provider for independent music with 1,000 staff and offices in 44 countries and scalable deals via our 20 brands including DIY distribution at TuneCore, full service distribution with Believe, and artist services and record deals via our in-house label group incorporating AllPoints, Naïve, and Nuclear Blast. In 2018 Believe collected $500M royalties on behalf of our artists and labels.

Role description

We are looking for a passionate, ambitious Senior A&R (Urban) to join our growing Artist Services and Artist Development team. Based in London, this role is tasked with identifying top sales targets and new talent within the Urban genre, executing sales strategy and managing the signing and A&R process.

Responsibilities include:

Identifying key targets and new talent within the UK urban scene

Scouting and signing artists for Believe UK’s Artist Services and Artist Development roster

Building and maintaining strong relationships with artists and managers

Overseeing the signing process

Managing artist relations and delivery of repertoire

Contributing to the domestic and global A&R strategy

Regularly attending gigs, showcases and industry conferences

Desired Skills and Experience:

Passion for urban music

3+ years’ experience with a proven track record in a similar role

An existing network in the UK urban music scene

Ability to work across a broad roster of artists

Good understanding of data analysis

Experience in managing budgets

Commercial awareness of the market and music industry developments

Entrepreneurial mindset

Excellent communication skills, time management and attention to detail

A team player with a can-do attitude

Equal Opportunities Policy

Believe strongly promotes equal treatment regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, martial or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, physical abilities, religious beliefs, political beliefs, or other ideologies.