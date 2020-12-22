Senior A&R

Company Description

Founded in 2005, believe is the worldwide leader in digital audio and video distribution for independent artists. It is by combining technological and artistic skills in the service of digital distribution that the Group has based its expertise and has quickly positioned itself as a new player in the music industry landscape.

With more than 1,200 employees in 45 countries, the group distributes more than a third of the world's digital music in volume and has achieved an average annual growth of 30% over the last ten years.

Believe's mission can be summed up as: "Best serve and develop all artists with care, transparency, fairness, expertise and innovation, in all local markets around the world".

Want to collaborate in a dynamic, entrepreneurial company that puts people at the centre of its strategy? believe is for you!

Job Description

We are looking for a passionate, ambitious Senior A&R to join our growing Artist Services team. Based in London, this role is tasked with identifying top sales targets and new talent, executing sales strategy and managing the signing process.

Responsibilities include:

· Identifying key targets and new talent in the UK

· Scouting and signing artists for Believe UK’s Artist Services roster

· Building and maintaining strong relationships with artists, managers and law firms

· Overseeing the signing process

· Managing artist relations and delivery of repertoire

· Contributing to the domestic and global A&R strategy

Qualifications

· Passion for music

· 3+ years’ experience with a proven track record in a similar role

· An existing network in the UK music scene

· Ability to work across a broad roster of artists

· Good understanding of data analysis

· Experience in managing budgets

· Excellent communication skills, time management and attention to detail

· Commercial awareness of the market and music industry developments

· A team player with a can-do attitude

Additional Information

