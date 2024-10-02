Senior Account Manager & Account Manager

BSI Merch in London is looking to fill two key positions within the business, a dedicated and motivated Senior Account Manager and an aspirational, goal driven Account Manager.

Based in London and Berlin BSI Merch provides merchandise solutions including e commerce, touring services, design and supply for clients all over the world, the UK company has been in business for over 30 years.

Senior Account Manager

BSI Merch London are seeking an experienced Senior Account Manager to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will be passionate about music and possess a proven track record in account management including leading a team. Possessing a strong ability to cultivate relationships and drive business growth.

This role involves overseeing key accounts, leading a team, developing strategic initiatives, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver exceptional service and innovative merchandise solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain strong relationships with key clients, ensuring their needs are met and expectations exceeded.

Serve as the primary point of contact for assigned accounts, managing all aspects of the client relationship.

Identifying and engaging prospective clients.

Collaborate with internal teams to create and execute strategic account plans that align with client goals and company objectives.

Analyse sales data and market trends to identify growth opportunities and recommend solutions that enhance client satisfaction.

An always on approach to business innovation and improvement.

Working with the Senior Management Team to realise company targets and objectives

Lead contract negotiations, pricing strategies, and service agreements to maximize profitability.

Overseeing and enabling the account management team. Being a Mentor and guide junior account managers, providing support and expertise to foster their professional development.

Always consider the reputation of the company and assisting the client in keeping with the high standards of the company

Stay informed about industry trends and best practices to ensure the company remains a leader in the merchandise space.

The ideal candidate should have:

A proven track record working closely with senior management

A background in a music merchandise or the music industry in general is preferred- however a love of music is a must!

Experience of on-line retail, particularly Shopify.

Competent use of excel, and other analytics and project management software tools. (Tour merchandise software such as atVenu is an advantage)

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain relationships with clients and internal stakeholders.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Proven ability to analyse data and drive strategic decision-making.

A flexible and adaptable approach, a problem solver!

Self-motivated, a strong team player.

Ability to work to fixed deadlines and prioritise workload.

Passion for music and understanding of the merchandise landscape

Aspiration to develop and grow with a dynamic, fast paced and evolving business.

The role is office based - 5 days per week (London E1)

Account Manager

BSI Merch London is looking for a dedicated Account Manager to join our team in the music merchandise sector. The Account Manager will be responsible for managing client relationships and ensuring the successful execution of merchandise projects. This role is ideal for someone with strong organisational skills and a passion for music who thrives in a fast-paced environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as the primary liaison between clients, the account management department and the company, ensuring their needs are understood and addressed effectively.

Ensuring all campaigns and ongoing projects are overseen in a professional and timely manner, from inception to reconciliation and reporting.

Taking the lead in ensuring client product ranges are in place for both touring and e-commerce efficiently and effectively.

Collaborate with the design and production teams to deliver high-quality merchandise solutions that meet client specifications.

Monitor account projects and provide regular updates to clients, addressing any issues or concerns promptly.

Ensuring quotes to clients are accurate and managed end to end.

Stay updated on industry trends and competitor activities to provide insights and recommendations for account strategies.

Participate in team meetings and contribute to a collaborative work environment.

The ideal candidate should have