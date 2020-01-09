Senior Account Manager - Music

Handle Recruitment currently has a fantastic opportunity for a Senior Account Manager to join an established Music and Entertainment company.

You will be responsible for managing and building relationships with the company’s key commercial partners, whilst being able to deliver sponsorship activity throughout local and international markets. You would also take control of monitoring the social media channels.

Based in amazing London offices, this role would suit someone with previous experience of managing large accounts and developing relationships with influential parties. Ideally, the successful candidate will be a creative individual with ability to explore new ideas.

Key features will include:

Managing and developing close working relationships with all key partners and stakeholders to ensure deliverables surpass company expectations

Ensuring the successful delivery of our sponsorship activity throughout local and international markets

Managing the client admin, in line with company requirements

The ideal candidate will:

Have fantastic communication skills, with brilliant presentation and written skills

Have experience of strong relationship building, including client facing communication

Have previous experience of being strategic and creative with their approach to achieving results

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Senior Account Manager opportunity, please apply now!