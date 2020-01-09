Senior Agent - Composers

Handle recruitment is working with a busy, high profile music agency to source a Senior Agent to work with their composer roster. An exciting opportunity to get stuck in at the heart of the company, if you have experience working within TV, Film or the music industries this could be the next role for you!

Our client represent some of the world’s leading film and TV composers as well as contracting musicians to work on recordings and soundtracks which are produced through their in-house label. This is a hugely exciting opportunity to work closely with composers as well as working with international producers, directors and composer clients.

Key responsibilities will include:

Working with the other agents based both in London and the US

Pitching clients and their music to producers/production companies

Negotiating fees, dealing with legal contracts, as well as publishing and soundtrack deals for release through the in-house record label and external labels.

Co-ordinating projects with the LA office

Working with producers, directors and composer clients.

Managing budgets.

Liaising with the Musicians Contractor and studios.

Managing applications for international awards (Emmy, BAFTA, Ivor Novello Awards etc.)

Representing the company at live recording sessions, screenings, networking events.

Using content management systems to update websites.

Supervising showreels across the web site and for specific pitches to producers.

The ideal candidate will have:

An ability to work collaboratively within a small team.

A strong network of contacts within the industry (Directors, Music Supervisors, Record Labels, Publishers)

Strong Attention to nuance and detail

Working knowledge of content management systems to proactively maintain and update websites.

Technical knowledge on supporting delivery of show reels through the company’s FTP site.

Working knowledge of social media.

A high level of administrative and organisational skills with the ability to multi-task and prioritise workload.

Ability to work under pressure.

Good telephone manner – it is vital that you maintain a friendly and positive working relationship with clients.

A genuine passion for music.

This is an amazing opportunity to work with award winning composers in a busy, hardworking agency. Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email catriona@handle.co.uk with a CV to apply in the first instance.