Senior Artist Manager and Manager, The King's Singers

We’re looking for an experienced and forward-thinking artist manager to oversee the general management of world-renowned vocal ensemble, The King’s Singers.

With one eye on developments in the commercial music sector, you will be able to think strategically on an international level and be confident in negotiating with a wide network of promoters worldwide.

ABOUT INTERMUSICA

Intermusica is an award-winning internationally renowned classical music management agency. We seek to represent the world’s greatest artists and inspire them to new creative heights, always re evaluating what it means to bring classical music to life in the 21st century and driven by our key values: integrity, support, dynamism and innovation.

We offer imaginative, personalised management for over 140 world-class artists and ensembles, from top-flight international artists to emerging stars; we have more than 30 years’ expertise in international touring; we offer bespoke communications and marketing services; and we are an industry leader in film and live music productions, alongside the ground-breaking and cross-genre projects and artists in our imagine department.

Founded in 1981 by Chief Executive Stephen Lumsden, Intermusica has a highly experienced and dynamic workforce of 40 staff in London, Berlin and Vienna.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The primary responsibility of the Senior Manager is General Management of the acclaimed British vocal group The King’s Singers. The Senior Manager would also work for another vocal group/choir (to be decided).

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE KING’S SINGERS

General Management of The King’s Singers international career, developing and implementing their long-term career strategies, booking their performing and recording engagements worldwide and overseeing their delivery to completion.

Negotiation of fees and terms of The King’s Singers contracts which best serve their commercial interests.

Management of relationships with record labels and other media partners, handling existing agreements and setting up new projects for The King’s Singers’s to enhance their touring/performance profiles.

Support the The King’s Singers as they continue to develop their work at the forefront of new digital media and technology and new concert formats.

Collaborate with our International Touring, Vocal & Opera and imagine Departments to devise new and innovative projects and maximise opportunities for the group across the globe.

Collaborate and co-ordinate with our Communications & Marketing Department in the offering and delivery of promotional services to The King’s Singers.

Work closely with The King’s Singers Global Foundation to help realise the Foundation’s objectives in close collaboration with the members of the group and the Foundation’s Trustees.

GENERAL

Establishing new and developing existing working relationships with promoters worldwide.

Be an active senior member of Artist Management team contributing to strategy, financial planning, acquisitions and marketing.

To identify and secure new talent in line with our agreed criteria.

Line-manage an Assistant Artist Manager, overseeing their work and ensuring their individual progress and development.

Represent Intermusica in the industry by attending events as a company ambassador.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Essential

Track record of success in driving through creative artistic strategy, sales and income generation.

Understanding of the classical music market and industry in territories around the world, and a broad international network of contacts.

Proven track record in fee/contract negotiation and commercial agreements, including an understanding of issues surrounding record deals, media rights and broadcast/streaming requests.

Ability to balance big-picture thinking with grasp of detail and to handle complex, nuanced situations.

Organisational skills and resilience necessary to manage a multi-sided workload in a fast paced environment.

Effective line-management skills and being a team-player

Excellent English language skills, written and spoken.

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Desirable

Competency in at least one other modern language

Experience of using Overture (agency booking management) software.

We are committed to improving equality and diversity within Intermusica and the wider classical music sector. We believe that more diverse teams foster greater creativity and we encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds. We ensure that the successful candidate is selected on the basis of?their relevant merits and that Intermusica staff are given equal opportunities. If you have any accessibility needs that would benefit from reasonable adjustments in order to apply for this position or attend an interview, please email hr@intermusica.co.uk or telephone 020 7608 9934.

As part of the application process, we ask all candidates to complete a voluntary Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form.

Any information you provide will be treated as strictly confidential and used for statistical purposes only. It won’t be seen by anyone involved in the selection process, and no information will be published or used in any way which allows you to be identified.

Complete the form

Applicants are required to satisfy Intermusica that they are authorised to work in the UK.

Position type: Permanent/full-time

Department: Artist Management

Reporting to: Chief Executive/Deputy Chief Executive

Closing date: Friday 19 August