Senior Artist Manager / Day to Day Management Opportunities

Handle Recruitment is currently working on several high -profile Artist Management positions – covering Senior Artist Management, mid- level Day- to -Day and experienced senior personal Artist PA’s.

Working exclusively for a music artist / roster within a wider music team, the roles require a close one-on-one relationship with the artist(s) which include the following:

Assisting in managing the artists' business and some aspects of personal life - ensuring all needs are being met

Extensive travel throughout the world, in some cases acting as Tour Manager (depending on the event/requirement)

Helping to seek out and securing creative and commercial opportunities for the artist

Diary co-ordination, logistics and contracts for live performance, endorsements, campaigns, album releases, recording and promo schedules, working closely with record labels and agents

Being the key point of contact for all third parties. This includes liaising with the likes of the record label, PR, publisher, booking agent, digital agency, tour manager, band members, accountants, lawyers, vocal coach, glam team, stylist etc.

Accompanying artist on Radio & TV promo, TV shoots, ad campaign activity, high-profile events and ensuring external parties abide by contractual agreement

The ideal candidate will have:

Demonstrable skills in the following areas – Day to Day Artist Management, Tour Management and / or Private PA

An understanding of release set up and campaign roll out

Experience of touring including routing and scheduling both alone and with an external TM

An enthusiastic outlook; considerate, tolerant, attentive, have demonstrable experience of working with high profile individuals

In addition to the usual hours you will be required to take calls and respond to emails outside of office hours so flexibility is key

A strong digital skillset – knowledge of live streaming, socials content & channel management

Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email catriona@handle.co.uk with a CV and covering letter. Please state your availability to start a new role and whether you have a UK driving license and access to a car.