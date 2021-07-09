Your site will load in 16 seconds
Senior Artist Manager - Music




Senior Artist Manager - Music
Handle Recruitment
Artist Management
UK - London
Competitive
Jul 9th 2021
Incredible opportunity for an experienced and self-motivated Senior Artist Manager to join a collaborative team within an established artist management company.

Reporting to the Co-Founder, you will be responsible for taking on a roster of artists and delivering the full duties of a Senior Artist Manager.

Key features include:

  • Feeding back on the artist’s A&R process internally and externally
  • Always representing the best interests of each artist
  • Budgeting across marketing campaigns and touring amongst other areas
  • Coming up with strategies to help grow the artist’s audience
  • Being the key point of contact for all third parties. This includes liaising with the likes of: the record label, PR, publisher, booking agent, digital agency, tour manager, band members, accountants, lawyers, vocal coach, glam team, stylist etc.

The ideal candidate will:

  • Detailed artist management experience
  • Exceptional people skills
  • Experience of working within a team in a fast paced environment
  • Previous marketing and/or social media experience is desirable 

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Senior Artist Manager opportunity, please apply now!

