Senior Artist Manager - Music

Incredible opportunity for an experienced and self-motivated Senior Artist Manager to join a collaborative team within an established artist management company.

Reporting to the Co-Founder, you will be responsible for taking on a roster of artists and delivering the full duties of a Senior Artist Manager.

Key features include:

Feeding back on the artist’s A&R process internally and externally

Always representing the best interests of each artist

Budgeting across marketing campaigns and touring amongst other areas

Coming up with strategies to help grow the artist’s audience

Being the key point of contact for all third parties. This includes liaising with the likes of: the record label, PR, publisher, booking agent, digital agency, tour manager, band members, accountants, lawyers, vocal coach, glam team, stylist etc.

The ideal candidate will:

Detailed artist management experience

Exceptional people skills

Experience of working within a team in a fast paced environment

Previous marketing and/or social media experience is desirable

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Senior Artist Manager opportunity, please apply now!