Senior Artist Manager - Music

Incredible opportunity for an experienced and self-motivated Senior Artist Manager to join a collaborative team within an established artist management company.
Reporting to the Co-Founder, you will be responsible for taking on a roster of artists and delivering the full duties of a Senior Artist Manager.
Key features include:
- Feeding back on the artist’s A&R process internally and externally
- Always representing the best interests of each artist
- Budgeting across marketing campaigns and touring amongst other areas
- Coming up with strategies to help grow the artist’s audience
- Being the key point of contact for all third parties. This includes liaising with the likes of: the record label, PR, publisher, booking agent, digital agency, tour manager, band members, accountants, lawyers, vocal coach, glam team, stylist etc.
The ideal candidate will:
- Detailed artist management experience
- Exceptional people skills
- Experience of working within a team in a fast paced environment
- Previous marketing and/or social media experience is desirable
If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Senior Artist Manager opportunity, please apply now!