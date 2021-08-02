About PPL

Founded in 1934, PPL is the UK music industry’s collective management organisation for over 120,000 performers and record companies. We license recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (shops, bars, nightclubs, offices etc.) or broadcast (BBC, commercial radio, commercial TV etc.) and ensure that revenue flows back to our members. These include both independent and major record companies, together with performers ranging from emerging grassroots artists through to established session musicians and globally renowned artists. PPL’s public performance licensing is carried out on PPL’s behalf by PPL PRS Ltd, the joint venture between PPL and PRS for Music.

We also collect performance rights internationally when music is played overseas in public and used on TV, radio and some online streaming services, as well as for private copying. International royalties are an increasingly important revenue stream for performers and recording rightsholders.

In 2020, in total, we collected £225.7 million across all of our revenue streams, while also distributing money to over 135,000 performers and recording rightsholders.

Team Description:

PPL’s Licensing team licenses the use of recorded music in a variety of broadcast services, including FM or DAB radio stations such as Capital, Heart and Absolute Radio, TV channels such as BBC One, ITV1 and Sky One and for some online uses, such as internet radio stations and webcasting.

What you’ll be doing:

As Senior Broadcast Business Development Executive here at PPL, your role will be a combination of both analytical and customer facing work. Through research and analysis, you will help us to identify new radio and online licensing opportunities and contribute to our broadcast negotiations. Your responsibilities will include liaising with external customers and internal PPL departments, as well as being accountable for a portfolio of licensees.

You will need to undertake commercial analysis of broadcast sectors and businesses, which will include some work with large data sets and the use of Excel to identify trends and anomalies. You will have revenue responsibility for new online business, with a focus on multi-territory licensing deals. This is a highly commercial and customer-centric role dealing with a broad range of external clients, including broadcast companies, online businesses, trade associations, external solicitors, PPL members, overseas collective management organisations (other international versions of PPL) and a variety of other organisations involved in the broadcasting and media industries.

What you’ll need:

A mathematics qualification at further or higher education level, or the equivalent vocational or professional experience

Experience of negotiating with customers/suppliers within formal guidelines

Confidence in using Microsoft Office (in particular, Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

An interest in the music and media industries and how new technology is driving change

Strong experience of commercial research and data analysis

Proven business development and relationship management experience

A strong analytical mindset

Ability to interpret large and complex datasets

Excellent verbal and numerical reasoning and excellent presentation skills

Project management skills and knowledge of music rights and/or another form of licensing would be advantageous but not essential

What we can offer you:

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including private medical care, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

From September 2021, PPL will be offering hybrid flexible working which will be a mixture of office based (three days) and home working along with our flexible start and finish times, should employees wish to utilise this.

Next Steps:

If this sounds like you, then we’d love to hear from you! Please apply here stating your notice period. Please note that a mathematics assessment will form part of the recruitment process for this role.

Closing date for applications: 15th September 2021

Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equity of opportunity, diversity and inclusivity; therefore, we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do