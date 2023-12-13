Your site will load in 16 seconds
AIMS is a music-tech scale up providing game changing AI-powered software for music search & discovery. We work with some of the world’s biggest and most innovative music and media companies, including Warner Chapel PM, Universal PM, Hipgnosis and many more. We’re entirely self-funded and profitable, operating as a fully remote team of music and tech lovers based all over the world.

As a Senior Business Development Manager you’d be responsible for generating new business and growing existing client relationships at a very exciting stage for AIMS. We’ve grown exponentially since launching in 2019, having revolutionised music search & catalogue organisation with best in market technology for rights owners & media companies. This is an equally exciting role, and you should be a team player who’s hungry to hit the ground running, show strong initiative and make a mark delivering exceptional results.

WHAT WE EXPECT OF YOU

  • Industry and vertical opportunity scoping, prospecting and outreach
  • High value pitching, proposals, negotiations and closing
  • Driving growth through upsell and ensuring strong client retention
  • Being proactive in everything you do; identifying external opportunities and internal product and service improvements, on top of trends and market activities
  • Ability to work independently with a remote global team, and travel as required
  • Event attendance and networking where relevant, you’re a senior face of AIMS externally

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS:

  • 5+ years of Business Development experience, preferably in the music or B2B SaaS space
  • Ideally you have a solid understanding of the music and/or licensing space
  • Strong commercial accumen, confident structuring deals and engaging with C-Suite
  • Analytical and data driven with strong attention to detail
  • CRM knowledge, ideally Hubspot

WHAT WE OFFER

  • Competitive salary, based on your experience and location
  • Flexible holiday schedule
  • Career development; opportunity to increase responsibilities, shape the role and grow
  • The choice of fully remote work or in our offices in Prague or Copenhagen.
  • Be part of a fantastic, driven team
