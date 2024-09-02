Our Head of Distribution is off on maternity leave! In their absence, we’re looking for a Senior Campaign Distribution Manager to lead the team and oversee the nationwide distribution process, ensuring that our creative campaigns are delivered efficiently and within good time. Being an essential linch pin between all the operations teams, you’ll be managing a team of four, continuously looking at ways to improving our distribution processes to improve our operational proficiency. You’ll also be working closely with the marketing team to coordinate billboard space for all our partnerships across the country and oversee the photography team, ensuring high-quality visual documentation of our campaigns.



What You’ll be Doing:

Overseeing the weekly nationwide distribution of posters ensuring smooth workflow and working to deadline (including – allocating space, providing job lists, managing special instructions, and handling late bookings).

Regularly appraise systems and processes bringing in improvements when required.

Foster and enhance communication between all relevant teams - frequently visiting warehouses and posting teams.

Lead distribution meetings, addressing pinch points and ensuring effective coordination.

Maintain the vibrancy and relevance of all billboard spaces by regularly updating posters (including in house digital screens).

Develop an in-depth knowledge of each city to identify opportunities for process improvement and growth.

Regularly liaise with the Posting and Maintenance team to gather feedback on job lists and instructions and address any requests.

Lead the team by monitoring their progress, ensuring goals are achieved, and supporting their professional development.

Collaborate closely with the marketing team to plan and execute the distribution of marketing campaigns and partnerships.

Oversee the work of the photography team including proof of posting (POPs) / filing, archiving and photo requests.

Develop and refine the company’s photography processes & team structure.

About You:

Experience working in a similar role.

Highly organised

Able to manage multiple projects to deadline

A proactive problem solver

A great communicater

Able to manage and develop others.

Able to develop and implement strategies for distribution.

Strong skills in generating and interpreting reports using relevant software tools.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships

Experienced in addressing issues promptly and effectively.

Happiest when working in a fast paced environment.

Benefits:

Salary of circa £46k plus bonus scheme to share in company success

Life Insurance and Group Income Protection with Canada Life.

£1k yearly London travel allowance

25 days annual leave, plus bank holidays and an additional day off to celebrate your birthday (rising to 30 days after 5 years’ service).

Flexible working - to help you achieve that all-important work-life balance

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)

A fully stocked kitchen for breakfast essentials - including cereals, toast and fruit

About BUILDHOLLYWOOD



BUILDHOLLYWOOD is dedicated to placing creativity in the heart of our cities. As the UK’s leading street advertising specialist, we develop, curate and offer street poster space to a range of clients within the music, fashion, arts and culture sectors. BUILDHOLLYWOOD creates the space and our family of agencies, DIABOLICAL, JACK and JACK ARTS work with clients to bring their campaigns to life on the street.



Built on an art school mentality that stretches back decades to our founder, we have a talented family of agencies – DIABOLICAL, JACK and JACK ARTS – who specialise in their own sectors to produce street-level poster campaigns, creative billboards, hand-painted murals, interactive installations, ambient activities, and unique experiential campaigns, creating authentic interactions with people on the street.



This combination of format, creativity and position is unique to BUILDHOLLYWOOD. It’s the reason why we work and collaborate with the most exciting brands, artists and creative institutions in the world.



Our Values

Our values are really important to us. Below is a brief overview, but we’d love to tell you more!

AUTHENTIC – We believe that we are at our strongest and most creative when everyone can be their authentic selves. We treat everyone with respect, share our own differences and unique perspectives and feel proud of them. We are confident to pursue our passions.

CARE – We take care in what we do, we are meticulous in the execution of our tasks, care for our craft is what sets us apart from the competition. We care about the world around us and how we affect it, we strive to reduce our impact, make positive contributions and improve the environments we work in. We care about our own wellbeing and each other’s, we provide support, knowledge and empathy where we can.

COMMUNITY - We are part of something bigger than ourselves, one team and one community with a common goal and purpose. We each play our own important part but cannot thrive without each other. We are present and engaged for our colleagues. We recognise our role and influence in building a positive community, caring how we speak to one another, the way we make each other feel and the support we give one another.

CURIOUS - We are always asking questions and learning whilst doing. We celebrate the gaining of knowledge for personal and professional growth. We keep ourselves well informed. We are collaborative and embrace alternative viewpoints and innovative approaches. We respond to the creativity in the world around us.

GROW - We take ownership of our careers, set ourselves goals and thrive on challenge. We are ambitious, we see effort as necessary to grow. Individual success is all of our success. We seek out learning and embrace feedback. And we enjoy the journey.

BUILDHOLLYWOOD is committed to creating an environment that is inclusive to all, where everyone is treated with kindness and respect. We believe in equal opportunities for everyone and welcome applicants from all backgrounds. Do reach out to let us know if there’s any actions we can take to better support an environment where you feel comfortable.

Please let us know if you have any accessibility requirements at any stage of the recruitment process. We are always open to ideas from our candidates that help us to make our processes more inclusive.



Our website: www.buildhollywood.co.uk