Senior Campaign Manager - Music

Fantastic opportunity for a highly organised Campaign Manager to join a team within an established Classical Music company.

You will be responsible for creating and delivering marketing campaigns for the artists on the company roster.

Based in London offices, this role would suit someone with a passion for Neo Classical music, with the experience of producing creative artist campaigns

Key features will include:

Product managing and producing marketing campaigns for your assigned artists

Whilst working with the artists, offer powerful, cohesive briefs to creative agencies and then select the best treatment to meet the needs of the marketing campaign

Organise video and photo sessions, whilst selecting photographers, attend photo shoots and draft contract

The ideal candidate will:

Have experience of working with musicians or projects within the neo-classical or electronic

Have proven knowledge of trends, charts and relevant artists on the roster

Have proven capability to working autonomously, being able to demonstrate the ability to make decisions

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Senior Campaign Manager opportunity, please apply now!