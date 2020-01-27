Your site will load in 16 seconds
Senior Campaign Manager - Music




Senior Campaign Manager - Music
Handle Recruitment
Music
UK - London
Competitive
Feb 11th 2020
Handle Recruitment
Fantastic opportunity for a highly organised Campaign Manager to join a team within an established Classical Music company.

You will be responsible for creating and delivering marketing campaigns for the artists on the company roster.

Based in London offices, this role would suit someone with a passion for Neo Classical music, with the experience of producing creative artist campaigns

Key features will include:

  • Product managing and producing marketing campaigns for your assigned artists
  • Whilst working with the artists, offer powerful, cohesive briefs to creative agencies and then select the best treatment to meet the needs of the marketing campaign
  • Organise video and photo sessions, whilst selecting photographers, attend photo shoots and draft contract

The ideal candidate will:

  • Have experience of working with musicians or projects within the neo-classical or electronic
  • Have proven knowledge of trends, charts and relevant artists on the roster
  • Have proven capability to working autonomously, being able to demonstrate the ability to make decisions

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Senior Campaign Manager opportunity, please apply now!

