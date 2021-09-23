Senior Catalogue Product Manager

New role as part of the expanding London Records label team (now part of Because Music Group). Working alongside the Label Manager to identify and exploit catalogue repertoire from artists such as Bananarama, Fine Young Cannibals, Orbital, Goldie, Sugababes, Shakespears Sister, Happy Mondays and many more

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 year's experience in a similar role in the catalogue department of a record label working on high profile artists.

Role

- Researching current market and previous sales history for artist catalogues and developing new campaigns

- Creating a release schedule for the catalogue and ensuring deadlines are met across all departments

- Managing campaigns in the minutiae from origination through to release

- Licensing and commissioning content such as photography, remixes, artwork and video

- Working with the legal and royalties team to identify any unreleased repertoire

- Identifying opportunities to exploit key catalogue tracks around anniversaries and artist activity

- A comprehensive knowledge of both physical and digital retail including extensive experience with D2C

- Experience of physical product production including special packaging

- Producing and executing a complete marketing plan

- Utilising new technologies and platforms to market repertoire (eg TikTok)

- Developing and maintaining relationships with artists and managers to work closely together on their catalogue

- Progressing the London Records brand and developing an understanding of the music cultures around the label and it’s artists

Profile

- At least 3 years experience in a similar role working high profile catalogue campaigns

- Knowledge of 80s, 90s and 00s music culture

- A genuine interest in technology and new digital trends and how they affect consumer behaviour.

- Strong analytical and data reading skills

- Open, collaborative and flexible working style

- Solutions focussed mindset

- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

- And most importantly, passionate about music!