About the Team

The Communications team works to develop PPL’s profile and reputation in the UK and internationally, shaping how music licensing and the importance of fair pay for performers is understood around the world. The Senior Communications Manager will play a central role in this vision, delivering against the organisation’s strategic objectives through managing media relations planning and landing a regular drumbeat of media coverage.

What you’ll be doing:

You will work with the Director of Communications to develop and deliver an integrated communications strategy encompassing earned, owned and paid channels, leading on delivery in earned.

Key internal relationships will include the Events, Legal, Broadcast, International and Member Services teams, as well as the Executive Management Team.

This is a senior role for a communications manager with substantial media relations experience, preferably across both agency and in-house. You will bring vision, creativity, and strategic thinking, whilst being relentlessly delivery focused. You will have exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with a strong track-record in media relations. You will be a natural networker, and a confident adviser and business partner to leaders. Of course, you’ll have a great eye for a story and a passion for how it’s told. Line management is required in this role.

Experience of working in or around PR in the music, creative or tech sectors would be advantageous.

Key Responsibilities:

Own and maintain a proactive PR plan which delivers against the communications strategy

Proactively seek out stories from within the organisation and land a regular drumbeat of coverage on key focus areas across trade and mainstream platforms

Develop a newsroom capability, including spotting opportunities for news-jacking

Proactively identify new spokespeople from across the organisation and support them to develop and land thought leadership narratives against PPL objectives

Prepare spokespeople for media engagements - interviews, panels, roundtables, key notes etc

Monitor and report on coverage

Own and maintain a robust issues and crisis register and plan

Draft and maintain positioning briefings/lines to take for panel speakers

Manage media monitoring platforms and associated licenses

Draft and deliver PPL’s Annual Review, Annual Performer Review and other corporate documents including the CEO’s quarterly updates

Support the Content and Social Media Manager on owned channels comms as part of delivery of the integrated strategy – planning, content creation and digital execution

What’s you’ll need:

Extensive media relations expertise with a high-profile organisation

Proven track record in issues and crisis management

Senior stakeholder management

Briefing and managing agencies and/or freelancers

Line and/or team management

Budget management

What we can offer you…

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including Private medical care, cycle to work scheme, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

PPL is currently offering hybrid flexible working which will be a mixture of office based and home working along with our flexible start and finish times, should employees wish to utilise this. This will be subject to change as PPL continue to operate within government guidelines in relation to remote working.

Next Steps

If this sounds like you, then we’d love to hear from you!

Closing date for applications: 22/09/2023

Equality and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusivity; therefore, we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.