Senior Copyright Royalty Administrator




Position:
Senior Copyright Royalty Administrator
Employer:
Wise Music Group
Category:
Royalties/Finance
Location:
London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Apr 21st 2022
Wise Music Group
APPLY

Department:Finance 

Function:Royalty Accounting 

Job TitleCopyright Royalty Administrator (Senior)

 Reporting to:Royalty Accounting Manager

 

___________________________________________________________



Core Contribution

  • Administer royalty income on behalf of Wise Music Group UK & affiliated companies

 

Key Responsibilities

  • Receive, validate, and store incoming royalty data

  • Load incoming royalty data into iMaestro (in-house processing system)

  • Process royalty data accurately and expeditiously

  • Reconcile income schedule with iMaestro financial reports

  • Maintain details of client address / banking information

  • Liaise with copyright departments to maintain song data

  • Prepare and distribute client royalty statements by email / post

  • Create ad-hoc financial reports for management accounts team

 

Skills and Behavioural requirements

  • Database experience

  • Strong working knowledge of Excel 

  • Numerate / good financial awareness

  • Attention to detail and high level of accuracy

  • Able to prioritise and manage workload to ensure deadlines are met

  • Enthusiastic and proactive

  • Professional and discreet

  • Flexible for early/late working to meet deadlines

 

Other

  • 35 hours per week

APPLY
