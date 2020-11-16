Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Who are PPL?

As a leading collective management organisation at the heart of the UK’s music industry, based in Soho, PPL exists to ensure that those who invest their time, talent and money to make music are fairly paid when their recordings are played in public by businesses and/or broadcast on TV or radio.

PPL collects licence fees from broadcasters and, through a joint venture with fellow collective management organisation PRS for Music, from businesses that play recorded music in public. It then distributes the licence fees to its performer and recording rightsholder members. PPL’s members range from session musicians and emerging artists to major record labels and globally successful performers.

PPL is also the global leader in collecting performance royalties internationally. Since 2006, it has collected more than £355 million for its members through its agreements with other recording rightsholder and performer CMOs around the world.

What you’ll be doing…

In this position you will join a small, well-established and high calibre Communications team at PPL based in Central London. You will report to the Director of Membership and Communications and you will have direct line management responsibility for the Communications and PR Manager.

This newly-created role will work with the Director of Membership and Communications to create and deliver PPL’s corporate and member communications strategy and will also take responsibility for extensive speech and copywriting for the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman as well as the Executive Management team.

At PPL, we strive to ever-improve how we communicate and engage with our diverse 115,000 members, and to drive the positioning of PPL within the industry both in the UK and Internationally. The key focus of this role will be to lead the drive to co-ordinate and improve the impact of our corporate and member communications, taking it to the next level and ensuring the right messages reach our stakeholders in the most effective way.

This role will also be accountable for the development and delivery of PPL’s PR strategy and will manage and support the Communications and PR Manager in implementation of this. You will need a good eye for a story and, ideally, excellent knowledge of the music, tech and music business media landscape to fully maximise the opportunities.

What you’ll need…

Substantial communications experience (In-house or B2B experience is essential).

Extensive experience of copywriting and / or speech writing at Executive level.

Experience of managing at a senior level of an organisation and ability to manage multiple internal and external stakeholders.

Experience of writing for a broad range of audiences; adept at translating complex information and turning it into engaging copy.

Experience of managing projects and people.

You must have a genuine interest in the music industry and be passionate about the work PPL does.

You will be expected to gain a deep understanding of the organisation and how it fits into the industry.

You will be a strong communicator and enjoy working in multi-disciplinary teams, and finding creative solutions.

You be proficient at networking effectively to develop productive relationships with a diverse range of individuals and groups to enhance business profile and standards.

What we can offer you…

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be competitively rewarded for your hard work. In addition to what we offer in terms of salary, bonus scheme and pension, employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their lifestyles and needs. You will also be joining a group of people who are proud to represent our members, who strive to maximise every opportunity, and who genuinely enjoy working together.

