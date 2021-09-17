Senior Creative Production Coordinator (FTC)

Job Description:

At Warner Music Group we’re all about our people. Our global company is made up of knowledgeable, passionate, and creative individuals. Our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We believe in each individual’s value and encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, disability, veteran status, and any other characteristic or identity.

It is the mission of every member of the WMG team around the world to create a nurturing environment for artists, songwriters, and the people behind the music – at every stage of their career. We strive to set WMG apart by embracing innovation – an integral part of our company's DNA.

Consider a career at WMG and be a part of one of the most influential forces in culture today.

A little bit about our team:

The Creative Production team plays a key role within WMUK’s physical and digital supply chain. We are the central cog that keeps things ticking. Uniquely, we work closely with almost all departments within the company, such as; A&R, Marketing, Commercial, Finance, Business Affairs, Production, Digital Operations, Press & Promotions as well as artists and their management.

We’re a close-knit bunch of 9 music lovers, split across two teams; Frontline (new music from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa, Ghetts & Coldplay etc) and Catalogue (reissues from legendary acts like The Smiths, David Bowie and Pink Floyd etc).

Why this could be your next big break:

Working on the Frontline side of the business you will get to work on the company’s newest music from legendary record labels; Atlantic, Parlophone and Warner Records

Warner is a major music company with an indie spirit

We love making tangible music products the fans love that reflect our music and artists intentions, but we are also at the forefront of how music companies are navigating the ever-changing digital landscape

Here you’ll get to:

You’ll be responsible for the origination of a roster of physical and digital formats including; boxsets, vinyl records, CD/DVD/Blu-Ray and digital releases. This includes getting approved formats from Marketing/the artists/Management, sourcing music and label copy from A&R, coordinating the design, and arranging the delivery of production parts by the relevant deadline.

In particular the SCPC may project-manage high profile, high specification campaigns. This will involve coordinating the development of complex products, often from inception, by working closely with designers, artist management, print specialists, and WMIS’ Product prep team. Refine product mock-ups and proofs where needed, and ensure highest level of QC across print & production processes.

Define & communicate critical paths for key releases across multiple formats, including D2C releases where appropriate & ensure they are met.

Circulate regular project updates to stakeholders; address and resolve physical or digital format issues/concerns.

Working closely with Digital Operations & PDM, coordinate timely origination and ingest of all standard/high-resolution digital formats, in line with latest industry standards and future developments.

QC of digital audio files to validate integrity; 16bit/24bit HD WAVs and a range of sample rates etc.

Obtain product costs from WMIS across all non-standard releases, working closely with Finance, Commercial and Marketing to bring packaging specs within agreed guidelines. Obtain cost approval from WMUK Finance ahead of parts delivery

Ensure Confidential and Security releases follow relevant procedures at all times, coordinating global security plans and best practices. Liaising with international affiliates, the IFPI amongst other advisory bodies where necessary.

Securely sending some of the company’s pre-release music out to internal/external contacts around the world such as Spotify, Apple, high-profile journalists, radio presenters etc. to help attain promotion/reviews etc. whilst also preventing leaks

Directly contributing to developments and new features of the promo system and iOS/Android apps.

About you:

You have first class project management skills, with the ability to coordinate and execute campaigns with external partners; versatile attitude and ability to prioritise workload effectively.

You are highly organised and efficient with the ability to meet deadlines in an often pressurised environment.

Collaborative, team player, ability to form good relationships with colleagues (internally & externally)

Pro-active & forward thinking

You have an excellent understanding of digital files, music technology; experience in using a wide variety of IT systems on day-to-day basis.

Shows an interest in current trends and constantly researches the industry for new packaging ideas and processes.

You will ideally have previous experience in a similar role within a record label or similar environment, for a minimum of 2 years

It would be music to our ears if you also had:

Experience of design packages such as Photoshop and InDesign

An understanding of audio file formats; bit depth, sample rate, 24bit/192kHz WAV, MP3 etc, knowledge of Adobe Audition

Knowledge of the print process

Experience in vinyl production

An interest in sustainability and/or recycling, as it relates to music packaging

Experience in project managing the development of IT systems; ability to consider implications of GUI changes, testing in UAT environments and roll out of new developments, including subsequent training

About us:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

