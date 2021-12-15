Do you know your Doja Cat from your Fleetwood Mac, your American Pie from your No Time To Die, your Kylie from your Miley? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!

The Official Charts Company is seeking a bright, forward thinking executive with a head for numbers and an understanding of how data rules the business.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with gold standard supplier of charts and data to more than 120 music, film and TV companies in the UK, Ireland and France, as well as working with organisations including the BPI, Era, the Brits, BASE and many others besides.

For the right candidate, this is an unmissable chance to mess around with data at the heart of one of the most important bodies in the entertainment industry.

Key Responsibilities:

The Senior Data Analyst reports to the Operations Director and deputises as manager of the operations department in their absence. Day to day, the individual is focused on liaison with record labels and video companies, assisting in management of a team of three with responsibility for all music and video chart-related activity within the Operations Department, and supporting the operational management of the company’s chart services in Ireland and France.

What you’ll need

Analytical and a keen eye for detail

Intermediate to advanced excel skills

Proactive with a “can do attitude”

Great organisation and planning skills – ability to work to strict deadlines

Team management experience

Music/Film industry related experience

Desirable

French speaker

BI software experience

