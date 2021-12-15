Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Senior Data Analyst




Position:
Senior Data Analyst
Employer:
Official Charts Company
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 14th 2022
Official Charts Company
APPLY

Do you know your Doja Cat from your Fleetwood Mac, your American Pie from your No Time To Die, your Kylie from your Miley? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!

The Official Charts Company is seeking a bright, forward thinking executive with a head for numbers and an understanding of how data rules the business.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with gold standard supplier of charts and data to more than 120 music, film and TV companies in the UK, Ireland and France, as well as working with organisations including the BPI, Era, the Brits, BASE and many others besides.

For the right candidate, this is an unmissable chance to mess around with data at the heart of one of the most important bodies in the entertainment industry.

Key Responsibilities:

The Senior Data Analyst reports to the Operations Director and deputises as manager of the operations department in their absence. Day to day, the individual is focused on liaison with record labels and video companies, assisting in management of a team of three with responsibility for all music and video chart-related activity within the Operations Department, and supporting the operational management of the company’s chart services in Ireland and France.

What you’ll need

  • Analytical and a keen eye for detail 

  • Intermediate to advanced excel skills 

  • Proactive with a “can do attitude”

  • Great organisation and planning skills – ability to work to strict deadlines 

  • Team management experience 

  • Music/Film industry related experience 

Desirable 

  • French speaker 

  • BI software experience

To apply click here

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
Spotify

Head of Music UK & Ireland

UK - London
Warner Music Group

Marketing Manager, Atlantic Records

UK - London
Royal Opera House

Right and Royalties Coordinator,

Covent Garden though hybrid working is available.
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022