Senior Day-to-Day Artist Manager




Position:
Senior Day-to-Day Artist Manager
Employer:
Music Management & Entertainment Company
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Feb 28th 2022
Music Management & Entertainment Company
Responsibilities:

  • Assisting with planning and implantation of artist music campaigns, including global release schedules, promo, social media plans, press, marketing and touring.
  • Assisting with artist brand development - non music related activities such as film, fashion, tv and charity
  • International diary management across multiple time zones, including complex promo schedules, travel bookings, sorting visas, accommodations, and itineraries. 
  • Act as key point of contact for all third parties, filtering information as needed to the artist manager and often acting as a central point for third parties to communicate/exchange information: record labels/publishers/agents/lawyers/business managers etc. 
  • Efficient daily communication and information flow with artist ensuring confidentiality and discretion at all times.
  • Acting as key representative for artist on location when manager is not present inclusive of promo activities, photo shoots, and events
  • Supporting artist personal requirements when necessary 
  • Assisting with booking and daily management of grooming and stylist teams 
  • Assisting with tour merch, liaising with artist and manager to plan, design and produce large tour ranges for global distribution. 
  • Assisting with guest list requirements 
  • Coordinating managers and artists daily diary

Requirements

  • Must have experience working with high profile artists - 3 years minimum in a similar role
  • Team player and self-motivated strategic thinker
  • Highly organized and detail-oriented
  • Excellent communication and writing skills
  • Ability to multi-task and problem solve, work well under pressure, and manage time well
  • Experience managing complex, collaborative projects
  • Strong industry relationships
