Senior Day-to-Day Artist Manager

Responsibilities:
- Assisting with planning and implantation of artist music campaigns, including global release schedules, promo, social media plans, press, marketing and touring.
- Assisting with artist brand development - non music related activities such as film, fashion, tv and charity
- International diary management across multiple time zones, including complex promo schedules, travel bookings, sorting visas, accommodations, and itineraries.
- Act as key point of contact for all third parties, filtering information as needed to the artist manager and often acting as a central point for third parties to communicate/exchange information: record labels/publishers/agents/lawyers/business managers etc.
- Efficient daily communication and information flow with artist ensuring confidentiality and discretion at all times.
- Acting as key representative for artist on location when manager is not present inclusive of promo activities, photo shoots, and events
- Supporting artist personal requirements when necessary
- Assisting with booking and daily management of grooming and stylist teams
- Assisting with tour merch, liaising with artist and manager to plan, design and produce large tour ranges for global distribution.
- Assisting with guest list requirements
- Coordinating managers and artists daily diary
Requirements
- Must have experience working with high profile artists - 3 years minimum in a similar role
- Team player and self-motivated strategic thinker
- Highly organized and detail-oriented
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Ability to multi-task and problem solve, work well under pressure, and manage time well
- Experience managing complex, collaborative projects
- Strong industry relationships