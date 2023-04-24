Your site will load in 16 seconds
Senior Day-to-Day




Position:
Senior Day-to-Day
Employer:
TaP Music
Category:
Music
Location:
London. Candidates must be willing to undertake extensive travel
Salary:
Highly competitive, dependant on experience
Date Posted:
Apr 28th 2023
TaP Music
role and responsibilities 

You will be responsible for the day-to-day management of multi-platinum artists, supporting the lead artist managers: 

  • Assisting with planning and implementation of global release campaigns, including: promo and social media plans, press, marketing, international touring 
  • Acting as key management representative for artists on location, promotional activities, photo shoots, events 
  • Assisting in all areas of creative; managing all creative and production aspects of photo and video shoots; working with artists and realising initial concepts, creating briefs, budgetary responsibility, sourcing & booking suitable photographers, illustrators, designers, directors 
  • Managing social media sites, implementing all digital marketing strategies alongside artists 
  • International diary management across multiple time zones including: writing sessions, promotional schedules, travel bookings, visas, accommodation and itinerary creation 
  • Overseeing day to day activities and logistics 
  • Co-ordination of promotion and accompanying artist to all promotional activities 
  • Booking and management of all grooming and styling teams, booking stylists, attending fittings and managing artist’s day to day and event wardrobes 
  • Ensuring PRS, PPL, publishing and neighbouring rights information is accurately registered
  • Working with Tour Managers to deliver live budgets for approval and placing insurance for tours
  • Working with creative team and merchandisers to arrange merchandising solutions for live activity
  • Session booking and management 
  • Creating and overseeing budgets and general accounting 

key requirements 

  • You will have at least five years’ experience in a similar role or in international marketing or relevant experience in an alternative area of the music industry working with major global artists and a comprehensive understanding of artist campaigns. 
  • You are a resilient and highly organised individual who is able to work in a fast-paced and demanding environment. 
  • You have a positive and energetic problem-solving attitude. You are someone who from experience knows when to take charge and when to seek support. 

diversity and inclusion 

  • TaP Music is an equal opportunities employer. 

 

