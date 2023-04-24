Senior Day-to-Day

role and responsibilities
You will be responsible for the day-to-day management of multi-platinum artists, supporting the lead artist managers:
- Assisting with planning and implementation of global release campaigns, including: promo and social media plans, press, marketing, international touring
- Acting as key management representative for artists on location, promotional activities, photo shoots, events
- Assisting in all areas of creative; managing all creative and production aspects of photo and video shoots; working with artists and realising initial concepts, creating briefs, budgetary responsibility, sourcing & booking suitable photographers, illustrators, designers, directors
- Managing social media sites, implementing all digital marketing strategies alongside artists
- International diary management across multiple time zones including: writing sessions, promotional schedules, travel bookings, visas, accommodation and itinerary creation
- Overseeing day to day activities and logistics
- Co-ordination of promotion and accompanying artist to all promotional activities
- Booking and management of all grooming and styling teams, booking stylists, attending fittings and managing artist’s day to day and event wardrobes
- Ensuring PRS, PPL, publishing and neighbouring rights information is accurately registered
- Working with Tour Managers to deliver live budgets for approval and placing insurance for tours
- Working with creative team and merchandisers to arrange merchandising solutions for live activity
- Session booking and management
- Creating and overseeing budgets and general accounting
key requirements
- You will have at least five years’ experience in a similar role or in international marketing or relevant experience in an alternative area of the music industry working with major global artists and a comprehensive understanding of artist campaigns.
- You are a resilient and highly organised individual who is able to work in a fast-paced and demanding environment.
- You have a positive and energetic problem-solving attitude. You are someone who from experience knows when to take charge and when to seek support.
diversity and inclusion
- TaP Music is an equal opportunities employer.