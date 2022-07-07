Downtown Music Services is a modern global music company committed to building a more equitable music industry. As the preferred partner for some of the world’s most beloved songwriters, storied music catalogs, and emerging artists at the forefront of pop culture, we offer bespoke distribution, publishing administration, creative marketing and finance solutions to entrepreneurial creators and their partners. Downtown Music Services is owned and operated by Downtown Music Holdings.

Downtown Music Services is looking for a Senior Director, Business Affairs to act as a main point of contact for all Business Affairs needs outside of the United States. We're seeking an experienced solicitor with expertise in music publishing and distribution. This position will report to the Global Head of Business Affairs at Downtown Music Services.

What you'll do:

Structure, draft and negotiate deal proposals and a wide variety of agreements, including administration agreements, composer agreements and distribution agreements

Work with Global Head of Business Affairs, General Counsel and outside counsel to enforce and defend copyright claims and contractual rights

Ensure that all agreements are accurately summarized and communicated to relevant departments

Track deal expirations and payment of contractual advances

Draft various legal notices and letters

Provide intercompany advice and guidance in relation to any contractual concerns and questions and ensure compliance with contractual obligations

Stay informed of relevant legal, regulatory, and industry trends and developments

You are / have:

Law degree

7 years of experience at a music law firm or in-house at a music publishing company

Refined agreement drafting and negotiation skills, specifically for music publishing agreements

Experience with music distribution agreements is preferred

Proficiency with Salesforce, Microsoft Office Suite, Adobe Acrobat, Google Suite, and legal word processing procedures is preferred

Ability to handle confidential matters with a high level of discretion

Strong organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail

Professional demeanor and excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to problem-solve, take initiative and work independently

Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment

Why you want to work here:

Ample opportunities to work with leaders and employees across multiple Downtown brands

Work in a collaborative environment full of mission driven, innovative, and passionate people

Be part of an open, welcoming, and inclusive culture

Rich benefit program (Medical, Dental, Vision), Life Insurance, 401k (with match)

Paid Volunteer Hours

Ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace where we learn from each other is core to Downtown's values. We welcome and encourage all applicants of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives to apply.