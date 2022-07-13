Senior Logistics Manager

Job Role:

Advancing and arranging logistics for shows booked through our agency for our most established artists

Arranging travel routings and booking flights, trains, private jets, drivers, hotels etc

Completing itineraries for our artists to the highest detail

Making sure all tech setups are communicated to and fulfilled by promoters

Managing all artist itineraries and advancing through our internal touring app

Logging data and managing calendars within our booking software - Overture

Liaising directly with our artists, agents, management teams and promoters

Hours / Pay:

This is a full time role

Office hours are semi-flexible, but roughly around 10:00 - 18:00, Monday - Friday

The role does require you to be on call for any rare emergencies during evenings and weekends

Salary to be discussed and decided based on experience

Experience / Qualifications Needed:

A minimum of 3 years experience working in the touring side of the music industry

Must have worked with known and established artists previously

Previous experience chartering private jets will be advantageous

Being London-based is preferable

It's a fast paced and challenging role, so we need applicants to be hard working, willing to go the extra mile, and be extremely organised and thorough.

Start Date: Asap

We are actively encouraging a diverse range of applicants. All applicants will be considered, without attention to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, or disability status.