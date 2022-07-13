Your site will load in 16 seconds
Senior Logistics Manager




Position:
Senior Logistics Manager
Employer:
NGE Booking
Category:
Logistics
Location:
London
Salary:
DOE
Date Posted:
Jul 13th 2022
NGE Booking
APPLY

Job Role:

  • Advancing and arranging logistics for shows booked through our agency for our most established artists
  • Arranging travel routings and booking flights, trains, private jets, drivers, hotels etc
  • Completing itineraries for our artists to the highest detail
  • Making sure all tech setups are communicated to and fulfilled by promoters
  • Managing all artist itineraries and advancing through our internal touring app
  • Logging data and managing calendars within our booking software - Overture
  • Liaising directly with our artists, agents, management teams and promoters

Hours / Pay:

  • This is a full time role
  • Office hours are semi-flexible, but roughly around 10:00 - 18:00, Monday - Friday
  • The role does require you to be on call for any rare emergencies during evenings and weekends
  • Salary to be discussed and decided based on experience

Experience / Qualifications Needed:

  • A minimum of 3 years experience working in the touring side of the music industry
  • Must have worked with known and established artists previously
  • Previous experience chartering private jets will be advantageous
  • Being London-based is preferable
  • It's a fast paced and challenging role, so we need applicants to be hard working, willing to go the extra mile, and be extremely organised and thorough.

Start Date: Asap

We are actively encouraging a diverse range of applicants. All applicants will be considered, without attention to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, or disability status.

APPLY
