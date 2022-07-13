Senior Logistics Manager

Job Role:
- Advancing and arranging logistics for shows booked through our agency for our most established artists
- Arranging travel routings and booking flights, trains, private jets, drivers, hotels etc
- Completing itineraries for our artists to the highest detail
- Making sure all tech setups are communicated to and fulfilled by promoters
- Managing all artist itineraries and advancing through our internal touring app
- Logging data and managing calendars within our booking software - Overture
- Liaising directly with our artists, agents, management teams and promoters
Hours / Pay:
- This is a full time role
- Office hours are semi-flexible, but roughly around 10:00 - 18:00, Monday - Friday
- The role does require you to be on call for any rare emergencies during evenings and weekends
- Salary to be discussed and decided based on experience
Experience / Qualifications Needed:
- A minimum of 3 years experience working in the touring side of the music industry
- Must have worked with known and established artists previously
- Previous experience chartering private jets will be advantageous
- Being London-based is preferable
- It's a fast paced and challenging role, so we need applicants to be hard working, willing to go the extra mile, and be extremely organised and thorough.
Start Date: Asap
We are actively encouraging a diverse range of applicants. All applicants will be considered, without attention to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, or disability status.