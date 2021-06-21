Senior Manufacturing Account Manager

The primary role comprises of the management of client accounts. This would be for Vinyl , Compact Discs and Special formats (Boxsets etc) Manufacturing,

The applicant should have experience of guiding clients through Print and Packaging options as well as creating custom solutions.

Applicants will need to understand client wishes in detail and be able to configure the best solution or appropriate alternatives depending on product required.

The role will also focus on developing new opportunities within existing accounts and developing relationships with potential new clients.

It will involve project management of external suppliers, internal manufacturing team and any external design partners.