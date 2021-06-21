Your site will load in 16 seconds
Senior Manufacturing Account Manager




Position:
Senior Manufacturing Account Manager
Employer:
Republic of Music
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - Brighton
Salary:
On application
Date Posted:
Jun 23rd 2021
Republic of Music
The primary role comprises of the management of client accounts. This would be for Vinyl , Compact Discs and Special formats (Boxsets etc) Manufacturing, 

The applicant should have experience of guiding clients through Print and Packaging options as well as creating custom solutions. 

Applicants will need to understand client wishes in detail and be able to configure the best solution or appropriate alternatives depending on product required.

The role will also focus on developing new opportunities within existing accounts and developing relationships with potential new clients. 

It will involve project management of external suppliers, internal manufacturing team and any external design partners.

Requirements

Must have a minimum of 3 years experience in music manufacturing production

A high competency in client management or relationship management

And in-depth level of experience managing print & packaging and manufacturing process for Vinyl , Compact disc and Special formats

A thorough understanding of print methodologies

An ability to identify client’s wants and specify their needs and provide quotes based on requirements

Confident communication both verbal and written

Excellent planning skills with great attention to detail

High level level of literacy and numeracy in Excel and other Office applications

Able to manage invoicing process both for clients and internally

Knowledge and clear understanding of international trading and logistics requirements

