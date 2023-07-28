Senior Marketing and Development Officer

Join the award winning Independent Society of Musicians

The award-winning ISM is the dynamic, change making professional membership body for musicians. With a current membership of over 11,000, the ISM is known for its campaigning work as well as services to musicians ranging from legal support and representation to counselling and professional development.

The ISM is now looking for a talented marketing professional to join the collaborative and creative marketing team at the ISM. This is a target driven role and through marketing and partnerships you will be central to driving growth to ensure the financial health of the three ISM organisations, the ISM, the ISM Trust and the ISM Members Fund.

You will be able to demonstrate significant effectiveness in your career to date and have at least 5 years’ marketing experience, preferably in the music sector. You will have real marketing flair as well as great copywriting skills, a keen attention to detail and able to deliver against deadlines. You will enjoy being target driven while at the same have good emotional intelligence and enjoy building relationships.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are based in Bayswater, London. At the present time we are working to a hybrid model, working at least three days a week in the office.

For a full job description for this role please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to membership@ism.org

Closing date is Wednesday 23 August at 9.30. Interviews will take place as and when applications are received. Applications generated by Ai will not be considered.