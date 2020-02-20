Senior Marketing Manager (12 Month Maternity Cover)

Music is Universal

The A Side: A Day in The Life

Reporting to the VP, Global Priorities, the Senior Marketing Manager is responsible for managing the execution and reporting of projects on UMG’s Global artist program in addition to the International marketing and promotion of UMG’s licensed Partner Labels’ artists and projects.

The B Side: Skills & Experience

UMG Global Artist Program

Be Organised

Management of assigned artist projects and tracks under the UMG Global artist program, working together with the VP, Global Priorities

Be Collaborative

Working closely with repertoire owners and communicating key marketing information and targets to International markets

Identifying project’s strengths and weaknesses and communicating to senior management and stakeholders.

Be Analytical

Calling for International marketing plans and closely monitoring data and performance of assigned tracks and projects.

Partner Labels

Be Organised

Managing the International marketing and promotional campaigns for artists signed to our US partner labels.

Breaking new acts into international markets, coordinating promotional schedules and travelling to territories to support activities where required.

Managing budgets and ensuring they are adhered to on all marketing campaigns.

Initiating and planning central social advertising campaigns.

Be Collaborative

Managing the relationship with partner labels through regular communication and reporting.

Forging strong working relationships with artists, artist management, marketing colleagues and territories across the Universal business.

Working closely with the supply chain team for planning and scheduling of physical and digital product Internationally.

Leading other members of the team and reporting through to line manager on the progress of campaigns and the status of artists signed to Universal Music’s partners.

Person Specification

Essential

Experience at a Senior Marketing Manager level within a music / entertainment / digital content business, with a track record of marketing priority releases

Ability to operate in an International environment with an awareness of cultural sensitivities

Proven inquisitive and tenacious nature, ability to find the latest, most effective techniques to embellish and strategically enhance projects

Experience analysing, interpreting and acting upon all the relevant data and insight around an artist’s digital and streaming performance

Sustained ability of developing innovative, organised, creative and commercially successful marketing strategies

Highly creative & innovative thinker. Proven experience of identifying and developing positive strategic opportunities, suggesting alternative approaches and coming up with new ideas

Established relationship-building and management skills with the ability to deal with creative individuals with tact and diplomacy. Persuasive and influential when engaging with internal and external stakeholders.

Successful experience in negotiating with high profile characters (artists, artist management, internal stakeholders and senior management)

Personal Qualities:

A love of music

Strong and proven communication skills

Resilient & tenacious

Fast thinking, hard working

Adaptable

Results driven

Cultural curiosity and willingness to travel Internationally

Bonus Tracks: Your Benefits

Group Personal Pension Scheme (between 3% and 9%)

Private Medical Insurance

25 paid days of annual leave

Interest Free Season Ticket Loan

Holiday Purchase scheme

Dental and Travel Insurance options

Cycle to Work Scheme

Salary Sacrifice Cars

Subsidised Gym Membership

Employee Discounts (Reward Gateway)

Just So You Know…

The company presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and thejobholder's specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive and exhaustive statement.