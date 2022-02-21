Job Description:

At Warner Music Group, we’re a global collective of music makers and music lovers, tech innovators and inspired entrepreneurs, game-changing creatives and passionate team members. Here, we know that each talent makes our collective bolder and brighter. We are guided by four core principles that underpin everything we do across all our diverse businesses:

Music is Everything: Music is our passion, and we can never get enough. Tastes, trends, and tech will change, but great artists and songwriters will always be our driving force.

Global Growth, Local Expertise: Music is a global language. Through communication and collaboration, our success can come from anywhere and translate everywhere.

Innovation and Insight: Pushing the boundaries requires the best information and the boldest imagination. We use both to create the future.

Empowered by People: Like the artists we serve and the music they make, our differences make us stronger. This is a place where every talent can belong and build a career.

We remain committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We know it fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, disability, veteran status, and any other characteristic or identity.

Consider a career at WMG and get the best of both worlds – an innovative global music company that retains the creative spirit of a nimble independent.

Job Title: Senior Marketing Manager, ADA

A little bit about our team:

ADA is the world’s leading distributor of independent music. From Central Cee to Defected, Abra Cadabra to 88 Rising and BMG to Macklemore, we work with labels and artists of all genres, spanning the hottest breaking talent to deeply established leaders in their field. Our award winning UK team are close knit and driven, actively collaborating with ADA’s wider global network from our London HQ.

Your role:

We’re seeking an ambitious and versatile Senior Marketing Manager to join the ADA UK family, taking ownership of a genre-crossing roster of priority artists and labels across the rap, pop, alternative and electronic spaces. We’re looking for an experienced natural leader who knows how to take charge and has a keen interest in progressing their leadership skills, assuming Senior responsibilities in our Marketing & Label Management team.



Working with a range of highly respected UK and US artists and labels, you’ll strategize and deliver campaigns for global superstars and developing artists alike, working chart-focused singles, mixtapes and album campaigns. A pop culture enthusiast with a passion for marketing, a truly collaborative approach and an excellent grasp of streaming and the DSP landscape, you’ll thrive in fast paced environments where flexing your skills across diverse repertoire is possible every day.

Here you’ll get to:

Lead from the front on world class projects as the primary relationship holder for an incredible roster of domestic and US artists and labels

Flex your skills across diverse repertoire spanning the rap, pop, alternative and electronic lanes

Develop your leadership skills, assuming Senior responsibilities within ADA’s Marketing team

Conceive and execute forward-thinking, tailored marketing, advertising and audience focused initiatives

Champion your releases with the commercial team, shaping campaign objectives, delivering powerful updates and participating in the formation of partner marketing strategy

Actively contribute to ADA’s business strategy, sharing your experience and perspective on modern music marketing as a key voice in the wider ADA team

About you:

A commercially focused, experienced marketer with a proven track record delivering successful artist marketing campaigns

A natural leader with a keenness to build on your leadership and management skills

You’re a true people person who thrives on working with a varied network of stakeholders and partners

Experienced as a domestic project leader who exports campaigns to the US & International

Experienced working with US & International teams on high priority incoming repertoire

Dynamic and outcome oriented, with a keen eye for detail and ability to deliver on ideas and objectives

You place high value on company culture and love being part of a team

We’d love it if you also had:

4+ years artist marketing experience in a label, distribution or management environment

A strong network of industry connections

Lateral experience in marketing or promotional roles that sets you apart

About us:

As the home to Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and several other of the world’s premier recording labels, Warner Music Group champions emerging artists and global superstars alike. And our renowned publishing company, Warner Chappell Music, represents genre-spanning songwriters and producers through a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide. Redefining what it means to be a music company in the 21st century, our consumer brands include trend-setters like UPROXX, Songkick, HipHopDX, and EMP. We’re the home to WMX – the next generation services division that connects artists with fans and amplifies brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Together, we are Warner Music Group: Music With Vision & Voice.