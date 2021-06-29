Senior Marketing Manager (Anjunabeats & Anjunadeep)

Location: Bermondsey, London UK (we are only accepting UK based applicants for this role)

Salary on application, dependent upon experience

Involved Group is further expanding its label marketing team. We’re the home of Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep, Involved Management and Involved Publishing and world-leading electronic artists like Above & Beyond, Lane 8, Seven Lions and Ben Böhmer.

We are looking for a senior music marketer with a demonstrated passion for electronic music and a track record of executing impactful, international campaigns for top-tier artists.

Heading up a young team of social media and community management stars, you'll work closely on frontline album campaigns, audience development strategy, tour and festival marketing, sponsorship and partnerships, short and long-form content strategy, D2C growth and CRM strategy.

Some of the things you'll do:

- Provide oversight, guidance and high-level strategic support to the marketing and product teams on frontline albums and singles



- Continuously evaluate the performance of marketing campaigns, reporting results back to senior management

- Develop partnership, sponsorship and new business concepts with senior management

- Manage paid media budgets and monitor performance

- Devise and implement audience growth strategies for our core label brands and playlists

- Support our in-house streaming team as we aggressively pursue increased market share for our catalogue

- Define and execute an editorial strategy for our label websites

- Fine-tune our email and eCRM strategy

- Create and execute marketing strategies for major international festival events and tours in collaboration with our partners and promoters

About you:

- 4-5 years of marketing experience at a record label or specialist entertainment marketing agency

- A copywriting wizard. Use your CV and cover letter to demonstrate your mastery of the written word

- Empathetic and can understand what makes fans tick

- Organised and business-oriented with an eye for detail

- Experience managing and developing young, motivated teams

- We've said it before, but it really does help if you love dance music

This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing and globally renowned independent label and touring brand. We live and breathe dance music here. If you do too, send us your application now. Salary depends on experience.

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date 23rd July, 2021

If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.