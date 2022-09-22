Senior Marketing Manager, Parlophone

At Warner Music Group, we’re a global collective of music makers and music lovers, tech innovators and inspired entrepreneurs, game-changing creatives and passionate team members. Here, we know that each talent makes our collective bolder and brighter. We are guided by four core principles that underpin everything we do across all our diverse businesses:

Music is our passion, and we can never get enough. Tastes, trends, and tech will change, but great artists and songwriters will always be our driving force. Global Growth, Local Expertise: Music is a global language. Through communication and collaboration, our success can come from anywhere and translate everywhere.

Pushing the boundaries requires the best information and the boldest imagination. We use both to create the future. Empowered by People: Like the artists we serve and the music they make, our differences make us stronger. This is a place where every talent can belong and build a career.

We remain committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We know it fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, disability, veteran status, and any other characteristic or identity.

Consider a career at WMG and get the best of both worlds – an innovative global music company that retains the creative spirit of a nimble independent.

Job Title: Senior Marketing Manager

A little bit about our team:

Parlophone are home to incredible artists such as Coldplay, PinkPantheress, Gorillaz, Kano, Ashnikko & The Snuts and looking for someone passionate about music and the culture surrounding it.

Our label has re-emerged as one of the most exciting in the UK with huge recent domestic artist success and artists with bold identities & personalities.

You will be joining this ambitious label as a core member of the marketing team, with a specific focus on overseeing the campaigns for a roster of developing and established artists.

Your role:

Are you a forward-thinking music professional? We'd love to work with an experienced marketeer, steeped in culture and excited by breaking new artists and returning , established ones

Reporting into the Head of Marketing, you will take responsibility for the overall strategic and tactical direction of all marketing activities for your roster of artists. With a focus on audience engagement, communication of artist identity and building consumption across multiple platforms and channels.

Here you’ll get to:

Responsibility for building and delivering complete marketing strategies for a range of artists and releases

Define campaign objectives for a range of artist releases and build strategies to deliver these

Work closely with our label’s marketing, audience engagement and streaming specialists to grow and engage your artist’s fanbases

Work closely with our label’s creative and content teams to define and communicate your artists identities and stories through new and established content strategies

Work closely with the labels promotions and publicity teams to engage and foster relationships for your artists with key media and content platforms

Work closely with the A&R team on the release strategy for each artist

Lead marketing plans with accountability, clear targets & goals and control on markets spends

Measure the efficiency of specific marketing activities from a quantitative and qualitative understanding of campaigns

Define, recommend, implement and maintain above and below the line advertising though the media, digital, outdoor advertising, radio, television, etc.

You will champion your releases with the commercial teams, sharing campaign objectives, delivering powerful updates and participating in the formation of partner marketing strategy

Create and nurture relationships with artists, artist managers and the music industry

About you:

A strategic and creative thinker, who can drive campaigns and lead large campaign teams

An in depth understanding of the UK music landscape

Experience within a creative industry

Excellent analytical and social skills

Excellent critical thinking skills with multi-tasking ability

University degree not required

We’d love it if you also had:

We love to hear from applicants who are passionate about music and are fully immersed in every facet of it. Experience within record labels is beneficial but not essential. We want to hear from marketing talent in all areas of the creative industry.

About us:

As the home to Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and several other of the world’s premier recording labels, Warner Music Group champions emerging artists and global superstars alike. And our renowned publishing company, Warner Chappell Music, represents genre-spanning songwriters and producers through a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide. Redefining what it means to be a music company in the 21st century, our consumer brands include trend-setters like UPROXX, Songkick, HipHopDX, and EMP. We’re also the home to WMX – the next generation services division that connects artists with fans and amplifies brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Together, we are Warner Music Group: Music With Vision & Voice.

