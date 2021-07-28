Hours: 37.5 Hours per week - Monday to Friday

Holidays: 33 days inclusive of bank holidays

Reporting To: Head of Marketing

Are you an experienced Marketing Manager looking for a new role? Do you work in the events industry? Do you love music? If so, we could be looking for you, a Senior Marketing Manager for one of the UK’s biggest and renowned primary ticketing agencies Skiddle

Company Background:

Skiddle was born in 2001 as a what's on guide and began selling tickets in 2006 and is now one of the UK's most loved ticketing services selling tickets for tens of thousands of events throughout the UK, from independent club nights through to 60,000 capacity festivals. Over this period, we have managed to carve a successful business model by providing promoters and customers across the UK with a high-quality ticketing service. Skiddle currently sells tickets for the likes of The Warehouse Project, Creamfields, Digbeth Dining Club and Live Nation, and hundreds of independent venues and promoters across the country.

Role Summary:

Reporting to our Head of Marketing, this is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Marketing Manager to join a thriving ticketing business that offers an excellent work-life balance and clear career progression opportunities. The role involves reviewing and reflecting on the successes of campaigns to the Head of Marketing. Working with Business Development Managers to establish key growth opportunities with Accounts and Content. You will be responsible for delivering marketing and communications strategies aimed at Skiddle’s target market and for collaborating across the business to support the completion of marketing tasks.

This role of Senior Marketing Manager involves planning and developing comprehensive and strategic marketing programs, including end to end campaign orchestration. Working autonomously on marketing collateral, coordinating events, tracking existing marketing campaigns and conducting market research studies.

The successful candidate for this role will thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, will uphold our core values through authenticity and have a genuine interest in the events industry. We are looking for a talented results-oriented, career-driven individual who is enthusiastic and who will deliver

Key Responsibilities:

Executing end-to-end wider marketing campaigns such as New Year's Eve, Festivals and Freshers including concept creation to realisation

Delivering multi-channel marketing solutions across website, email, press, social media and industry events.

Implementing strategic in-person event plans supporting growth opportunities, surrounding larger marketing campaigns.

Orchestrating digital content strategies across all online platforms, and utilising paid social programmes such as Google AdWords and Facebook Ads Manager to support wider marketing campaigns, in addition to social planning tools.

Creating new business and partnerships.

Developing a B2B strategy across our Promotion Centre and LinkedIn profiles to convey our brand voice, engage with promoters and initiate discussions around relevant topics in the industry.

Management of the marketing team, currently 7.

Managing a marketing budget.

Measuring the results of marketing activity to inform future marketing campaigns

Management of branded merch / stock

Achieving personal and team KPI's

Upholding Skiddle's core values through authenticity

Person Specification:

Minimum 3 years marketing and communications experience (a background in the music industry is highly advantageous)

Highly interpersonal with excellent relationship building skills.

Experience of managing company budgets and stock levels

An excellent understanding and ability for organising events and using InDesign and Photoshop

Knowledge of current tresnds surrounding social media trends, SEO, video editing, copywriting, rapport building and networking.

Action oriented and competent at using all platforms available

Building and developing B2B relationships

Ability to create and deliver presentations independently whilst assessing and adhering to company guidelines and objectives.

Excellent level of skill when communicating with internal and external stakeholders Leadership Skills

Strong Oral and Written Communication Skills

Motivational Skills

Employee Training Experience

Organised and able to manage own workload.

Proficient with MS Office

What can Skiddle offer:

Friendly working environment

Full Training

Attending events alongside our vibrant team.

Cycle to work scheme / Tech scheme

Company pension

Health insurance provided by Vitality

Future career progression

An opportunity to explore and work at some awesome events

33 days holiday (including bank holidays) - Increased Holiday entitlement after 1 year service

On your side since 2001, because we believe true fans deserve a fairer and smarter way to discover events they love’