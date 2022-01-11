SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER (London or Manchester)

European promoting powerhouse FKP Scorpio’s new UK division has sold well over a million tickets for shows and events in 2022. FKP is an equal opportunity workplace and driven by forward thinking music fans.

Reporting to the Head of UK and European Touring Marketing at FKP Scorpio UK, the candidate will have up to date experience in ads campaigns across all facets of live concert and festival marketing, including but not limited to, compiling marketing plans across the following:

Digital

CRM management + liaising with ticket companies

Print media

TV and radio

Physical marketing

PR

The ideal candidate will be very competent in the following:

Interface between promoters, venues, finance and artist teams.

Marketing nationally across the UK and in different regions of the UK and understanding the nuances of the different regions.

Work with ad and creative agencies to create great assets.

Know how to most effectively and visibly market in an organised, cost-effective way.

Follow the latest trends and technology and adapt quickly to changes.

Follow company brand guidelines and spotting opportunities to increase our brands.

Work to strict deadlines to ensure we deliver the best campaigns.

Manage multiple campaigns at once.

Work to strict budgets and working with finance team to ensure all costs are recorded and accessible for promoter team while making sure that our visibility per pound spent is optimal and tracked for ROI/CPC/CPM.

Working with MS Office.

The type of person we are looking for is:

Creative, idea and deadline driven.

Self-motivated with high attention to detail.

Very passionate about music, live events, and concerts.

Closing date: February 8, 2022

Please send a copy of your CV and a covering letter to careers@fkpscorpio.co.uk